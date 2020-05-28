Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have stopped talking about these two important issues

After several years of dating, it seems that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have decided to skip this whole thing called marriage.

The singers have been through unsuccessful marriages and very public divorces that were examined by the media.

It seems that the experiences with their respective ex-spouses have left a bitter taste in their mouth, and they have decided to enjoy their flourishing romance without putting a label on it.

A source spoke to Hollywood life He explained that the couple was quarantined in Oklahoma with their three children.

The person went on to say that the couple stopped talking about getting engaged and getting married. Blake and Gwen feel they don't need a wedding because they've already decided they are in it for the long haul.

The friend said this on the matter: “Blake and Gwen have been enjoying quarantined life and have been dealing with this to the best of their ability. They've been busy, and Blake recently went to his knees working on The Voice, so it took him a long time, and other than that, he and Gwen live day to day in Oklahoma discovering the best they can and just having fun. "

The informant continued: “It has been a wonderful time being a family and talking about the family, at the end of 2019 they have had a lot of conversations about engagement and marriage and when it would happen, but those conversations have stopped entirely as they are focusing their attention on everything else that is happening in their lives. "

According to the source: "(Some) family and friends now think that when it comes to getting engaged, it's not really going to happen," the source tells HL, "while others think that lack of discussion means that something will happen soon. " . "

The friend concluded: “Blake has been married twice and definitely wants to do it again, and has joked on many occasions that three is a charm and has made constant comments about his future, but even with that lack of discussion in recent times. Friends and family would agree with what happens because a ring or a sheet of paper will not define them. Their relationship is solid, and everyone sees it as the main and important conclusion of everything. "

