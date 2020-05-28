Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton don't even mention how to get involved anymore – here's why!

%MINIFYHTMLc6785336bebd34cc3e261c81c5366ed613%

Fans of the singer couple have been waiting for their wedding for a while, but it looks like they'll have to wait even longer! According to an internal report, the engagement plans of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been suspended!

The two of them are definitely still very much in love and very happy after about five years together.

That said, trouble in paradise isn't the reason why Gwen and Blake aren't even talking about walking down the hall together someday.

Could it also be the quarantine that delays the process but does not even make plans to get married when everything returns to normal?

Well, it turns out that the answer is quite simple: they are very busy!

A source told HollywoodLife that ‘Blake and Gwen have been enjoying quarantined life and dealing with it to the best of their ability. They've been busy and Blake was recently up to his knees working on The Voice, so it took a lot of time and other than that he and Gwen live day to day in Oklahoma discovering all the best they can and just having fun. & # 39;

“ It's been a wonderful time being a family and talking about family, in late 2019 they have had a lot of conversations about engagement and marriage and when it would happen, but those conversations have stopped entirely as they focus their attention on everything else is happening in their lives, they began to scrub.

Insider also mentioned that her friends and family have two opposite ideas of what it really means that they are not talking about that ring!

On the one hand, some believe that it will not happen, while others think that something will happen very soon.

But whatever happens, your loved ones know that ring a ring or a sheet of paper will not define them. Their relationship is solid and everyone sees it as the main point of everything. "



