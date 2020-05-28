Grimes is selling a piece of his soul

Yes, you read it right!
If you are unfamiliar with Grimes' music, you will probably know her as "that person who gave her son the most complicated name of all."
Well, if you thought that naming his son X Æ A-12 was shocking, Grimes's latest decision is just as much of a head scratch.
According to Bloomberg, Grimes is hosting an online art exhibition titled Selling, where he is selling a piece of his soul.
No, I have no idea how it works, and yes, I'm just as confused as you are.
Initially he had set the price at a whopping $ 10 million, but then changed it to the "best deal,quot;. "He didn't want anyone to buy it, so I said we should make $ 10 million and then it probably wouldn't sell," he told Bloomberg.
His soul is not the only thing that appears in his online exhibition. He is also selling prints, photographs, and other artwork. For those who don't know, in addition to being a singer, Grimes is a visual artist and has created the artwork for her album covers, giving them a distinctive aesthetic.
Honestly, as someone who has been listening to Grimes' music for a decade, I appreciate this intricate level of trolling. She is getting her name in the headlines and making quarantined celebrity news that much more exciting. She knows what she is doing!
However, I am very curious as to who would be willing to shell out some cash for a figurative part of their soul. Perhaps his partner, Elon Musk, will join the tender.
