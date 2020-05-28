Gordon Ramsay's son gives Kelly Clarkson a fever after a cute cameo

Gordon Ramsay13-month-old son, Oscar, made an adorable appearance during the Thursday episode of Kelly Clarkson's show.
The famous chef held his sweet son during the interview and showed the little boy playing with his toy pots and pans.
The cute cameo was almost too much for Kelly Clarkson drive.
"Oh my gosh! Don't do this to me," he said. "I want so much another son, and my husband (Brandon Blackstock) is like, 'No! We have four! "
Then she expanded her "baby fever,quot;.
"You have a baby fever when you see them and think, 'Oh, I miss the chubby little feet and the little face'," he said.
Clarkson was not the only one who felt the fever. Ramsay's wife, TanaShe said that she would also like to have another child.
"And I've had five!" she added. "It is crazy."
However, the news seemed to take the Hell's Kitchen star by surprise
"Six? What? Really?" he said.
The Ramsays welcomed the baby in April 2019.
"After 3 BAFTAS and an Emmy … we have finally won an Oscar," the proud dad wrote via Instagram at the time. "Please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who landed at 12:58 today for lunch!"
Ramsay is also the father of the daughter. Matilda (a.k.a "Tilly"), 18; twins Holly and Jacktwenty; and Megan22.
As for Clarkson, she and Blackstock welcomed their daughter. River, 5, in 2014 and son Remington, 4, in 2016. In addition, she is a proud stepmother of bed sheet, 18 and Seth13.
Watch the video to see Oscar interrupt the interview.
