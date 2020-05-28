Gordon Ramsay's son gives Kelly Clarkson a fever after a cute cameo

Gordon Ramsay13-month-old son, Oscar, made an adorable appearance during the Thursday episode of Kelly Clarkson's show.

The famous chef held his sweet son during the interview and showed the little boy playing with his toy pots and pans.

The cute cameo was almost too much for Kelly Clarkson drive.

"Oh my gosh! Don't do this to me," he said. "I want so much another son, and my husband (Brandon Blackstock) is like, 'No! We have four! "

Then she expanded her "baby fever,quot;.

"You have a baby fever when you see them and think, 'Oh, I miss the chubby little feet and the little face'," he said.

Clarkson was not the only one who felt the fever. Ramsay's wife, TanaShe said that she would also like to have another child.

"And I've had five!" she added. "It is crazy."

However, the news seemed to take the Hell's Kitchen star by surprise

"Six? What? Really?" he said.