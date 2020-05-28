GOP kept the state representative's coronavirus infection a secret and allowed him to continue working without a mask – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLc62dc7762367a7834a523c5bd421322113%

A Pennsylvania state lawmaker tested positive for coronavirus, but some colleagues kept it a secret.

Rep. Andrew Lewis allegedly also told his fellow Republicans about the diagnosis, but the Republicans decided not to pass that information on to Democrats with whom they work closely.

At least four other state lawmakers quarantined themselves because of their exposure to Lewis.

If we are to have any hope of fighting the coronavirus pandemic while we wait for a vaccine to develop, we need to know who has it and who does not. One would think that elected officials would be at the forefront of this movement, but if you expected Republican state legislators in Pennsylvania to become clear when they found out that a colleague tested positive, you are about to be disappointed.

Republican state representative Andrew Lewis revealed he tested positive for COVID-19, and ironically received the results the same day the state held a "reopening meeting." Lewis allegedly informed his Republican colleagues of his diagnosis, but continued to carry out his duties in meetings and on the floor of the Pennsylvania home, potentially exposing many others to the virus.

In a particularly serious twist, Lewis not only continued to work with other lawmakers without wearing a mask, but the Republican side of the hallway never told his Democratic counterparts that one of their members carried the virus. This, as you can imagine, has triggered a war of words between the two parties.

There are four members of the @PAHouseGOP now in self-quarantine! They have been reckless and irresponsible throughout this pandemic! – Austin Davis (@ RepDavis35) May 27, 2020

We have colleagues who go home with their immunosuppressed children, spouses and elderly parents. That the Democrats who had contact with him were not notified is not just a political trick, this is beyond the limit! – Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) May 27, 2020

Lewis finally took time off and was quarantined, only publicly revealing his diagnosis after he recovered. A handful of the representative's own colleagues are now also in quarantine due to their close contact with him. At least four Republican lawmakers are taking preventive measures to ensure they don't continue the spread.

"Out of respect for my family and those I have exposed to, I decided to keep my positive case private," Lewis said in a statement. “Now that I have fully recovered and completed quarantine as required by the Health Department. I feel that now is the appropriate time to share this information with the public and my constituents and I look forward to being a resource to share my experiences with COVID-19 and help our community navigate this crisis together. ”

Strange that he mentions concern for the people he may have exposed, especially considering that he deliberately withheld that information from many of them.

Everything is pretty gross. If the allegations that Lewis knew about his illness but continued to meet with others (and without protective gear), it's mind boggling. It's equally crazy to think that, after some members of the Republican Party were notified of the test, they failed to warn the Democratic side that they might also have been exposed. Politics is an unpleasant business, and this is a great example of how unpleasant it can be.

It is unclear at this time if anyone else in the Pennsylvania state government who worked alongside Lewis also received a positive test. If it happens that other lawmakers on either side of the aisle were infected by Rep. Lewis, you'll have a hard time explaining why you decided to keep it a secret.

Image Source: Narongpon Chaibot / Shutterstock