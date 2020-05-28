Google's new AR tool helps visualize patterns of social distancing – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLde5c4c99dd79aaeb5ac04de7e12bd71913%

Google this week launched a new experimental tool called Sodar that allows users to visualize social distancing patterns by placing a 2-meter radius augmented reality ring around it.

To use Sodar, you will need to visit a website in Chrome from an Android device.

Once you have accepted all of the permission prompts, Sodar will ask you to point your device's camera towards the ground and create an AR ring around you that will follow you wherever you go.

Health experts and governments hope that a safe and effective vaccine for the new coronavirus is ready to inoculate the masses in the coming months, but in the meantime, it is up to all of us to stay as safe as possible. One of the many ways we can protect ourselves is by following the CDC's guidelines for social alienation, which include avoiding meeting in groups and staying at least six feet from each other.

Staying away from large gatherings is relatively easy to accomplish, but living in New York City, I can assure you that keeping six feet of distance between me and anyone else is practically impossible from the moment I leave my apartment. It's also difficult to judge exactly how far six feet really are, which is why I'm so intrigued to try a new Google tool that uses augmented reality to help you visualize that distance at all times.

Sighted by Android Police Earlier today, Sodar is an experimental web application that creates an AR ring of two meters (about 6.6 feet) radius around you that you can see on your phone screen using its camera. To try it out, all you need to do is visit sodar.withgoogle.com on an Android device (Sodar is not supported by iOS, at least not yet) and give the website permission to use your device's camera and enter AR.

Once you have passed all the prompts, you will need to "find the ground,quot; by pointing your camera downward, at which point Sodar will create the ring around you. Then you can start walking with the page open and you can know exactly when someone is approaching less than two meters from you.

As a general rule, if you are taking this pandemic seriously and think someone is too close to you, they probably are. You don't need a website to tell you that. But if you have an Android device and think it might be helpful to visualize the distance you need to keep between yourself and others, you might as well try Sodar. It's free, after all, and it gives you an excuse to get out of the house for at least a few minutes.

