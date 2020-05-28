Glendale Galleria reopens some stores, food court remains closed – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML75ca3a50bc580a28b90bcba8cd7b09af14% %MINIFYHTML75ca3a50bc580a28b90bcba8cd7b09af14%

One of the busiest shopping centers in the San Fernando Valley is again open for business, more or less.

The Glendale Galleria reopened Thursday for the first time since the coronavirus closed, with new measures for visitors and employees alike.

Hand sanitizing stations, contactless interactions, social distance messages and frequent cleanings have been implemented in the mall.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, Finish Line, Journey’s and In-N-Out are among the limited number of stores that have reopened.

The food court seating area remains closed, but takeout is available for those restaurants that choose to reopen.

Valet services, playgrounds, stroller rentals and carousels operated by shopping centers remain closed until further notice.

The Galleria will be open from 11 a.m. at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.