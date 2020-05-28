Get an additional 25% discount on selected Kenneth Cole home styles for the rest of May

%MINIFYHTMLddccb075938c3d34ce2d92d5c28dbe0711%

Best home deals Best home deals The best home, kitchen, smart home and automotive deals on the web, updated daily.

25% additional discount on home styles The | Kenneth Cole | Use code KCHOME25

%MINIFYHTMLddccb075938c3d34ce2d92d5c28dbe0712% %MINIFYHTMLddccb075938c3d34ce2d92d5c28dbe0712%

%MINIFYHTMLddccb075938c3d34ce2d92d5c28dbe0713%

For the rest of May Kenneth Cole offers you an additional 25% discount some already discounted pieces in your home styles section. This will bring most of the savings items More than 50% discount on the original price. Use the code KCHOME25 in box.

This includes comforter sets, sheets, blankets, pillows, and sets of towels. Everything in this collection is classic and neutral that makes it easy to mix and match with whatever already to have. All traditional American styles like each one of the lines of the company.

Agreement runs Until May 31. Free shipping on all orders over $ 75.