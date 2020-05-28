German Facebook privacy case referred to the European Court

%MINIFYHTML147b150631ba85e989afe966c2ef35dd11%

%MINIFYHTML147b150631ba85e989afe966c2ef35dd12% %MINIFYHTML147b150631ba85e989afe966c2ef35dd12%

The German Federal Court forwarded a lawsuit filed by a consumer protection watchdog alleging privacy violations by Facebook to the Court of Justice of the European Union to seek clarification on the applicable law.

The long-standing case, filed by the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv), alleged that the social network had allowed online game operators to incorrectly collect personal data from the people who played them.

Facebook declined to comment on the court statement pending the publication of a full written judgment.

A lower court ruled in favor of the vzbv and Facebook appealed the decision.

In its written ruling, the Federal Court said it was suspending the case to seek advice from the European Court, as interpretations of the applicable law varied.

"This question is disputed both in court decisions and in the literature," the Karlsruhe-based court said in a statement.

The problem was the online games offered in the Facebook Application Center in 2012 in which, when playing them, a user automatically agreed to share personal data, including their email address.

At the end of the game, users would see a message that the app could post their status, photos, and other information.

Such games, including questionnaires, were widely used at the time to collect data on Facebook users. The company subsequently revised its privacy settings, although they have remained a source of controversy.

The two-year privacy regulation of the European Union, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), stipulates that any request for the collection of personal data must be subject to clear and informed consent.

However, it is not clear, according to the Karlsruhe court, whether organizations that can initiate litigation under national law have the necessary capacity to present their case under the GDPR. You are seeking clarification on this question of principle.

