George Floyd's murder testimony details what happened on the scene with Chris Cuomo: "They wanted to kill that man."

As more details emerge of the horrifying scene that claimed George Floyd's life at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, one of the witnesses to the tragic murder recently explained what happened at the scene. Donald Williams was a recent guest on Chris Cuomo's CNN talk show and explained in heartbreaking detail the last moments of George Floyd's life.

Donald Williams, a witness at the scene of the incident that resulted in the brutal murder of George Floyd, gave an interview with CNN host Chris Cuomo and recounted what he witnessed when police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd by putting on a fatal knee. in his neck. . In the video in which Floyd can be heard telling Minneapolis police officers that he couldn't breathe, Williams can be heard begging an officer to remove Floyd's knee from his neck.

Donald Williams explained what he saw like this:

"The part that makes the least sense, did any of the cops … hear them talk to each other about why they couldn't just move him out of the situation? Brother, they wanted to kill that man, brother. They didn't speak. They didn't say anything. .. the man had his knee to his chest, brother. He knew what he was doing. I told him it was a blood obstruction. He knew it was a blood obstruction. He looked at me when I said it. He lowered his head. He did no more. gestures He said nothing more.

He went on to add this about George Floyd's last moments:

“Seeing another man who looks like me, who feels like me, who has the same complexion as me, loses his life for another man who did not have… had no feelings. He had no remorse. It had shit on it. I had no feelings. I don't even think he had a heart at the time, and he's going to feel it for the rest of his life, just like I'm going to hear my man say this: "I can't breathe." I love my mom. "

As previously reported, Derek Chauvin has been fired from his position in the Minneapolis police force, but so far no charges have been filed against him.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!