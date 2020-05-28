George Floyd is more important than a looted target store

%MINIFYHTML120b7e7b4011e29b70e57714f4a8373311%

In August 2016, a small riot broke out after the death of Sylville K. Smith, a black man shot dead by Milwaukee police. An auto parts store was on fire while a CBS reporter interviewed The victim's brother. "We lost loved ones every day by the people who have sworn to protect us," he said. said. "It's not us, it's the police. This is the madness they arouse. This is what they encourage. This is what they provoke. This is what you get."

Almost three years later, the pockets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, are burning after two nights of protests against the city police. Many stores are a glass disaster and buildings were burned down. But a family is enjoying a new Instant Pot, a child plays with a new set of toys, and a family has a new vacuum cleaner thanks to an afternoon "looting" a local Target store, a scenario that, for some, which is much more horrible than the event that caused this chaos in the first place: the death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer.

George Floyd Monday died after Officer Derek Chauvin held him, kneeling on his neck for nine minutes. A viral video captured the incident, as well as Floyd's screams that he couldn't breathe, a disturbing mirror for Eric Garner, who died when a police officer held him in a stranglehold, ignoring his choked chorus: “I can't breathe. "

Four officers involved in the Floyd incident, Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, have been dismissed, and both Chauvin and Thao have been investigated, but never disciplined, for Excessive force in the past. But there are calls for arrests by Floyd's family, the Mayor of Minneapolis, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar – neither believe that a pink slip is enough punishment. And in the absence of justice, which prison punishment cannot completely alleviate, protests arose. Hundreds took to the streets, creating a multi-racial, multi-generation sea of ​​righteous anger.

The pattern is easy enough to follow: A police officer is said to have killed an unarmed black person, a viral video emerges, protesters gather, and police respond to a peaceful protest with suffocation. tear gas and rubber bullets. By then, all bets are off, and so the fires and so-called "looting" begin as US moral arbiters play at being judges and juries.

While these critics include the timid liberals who care about the optics of protest above all else, the most nosy have been right-wing scourges like Tucker Carlson, who said that the riots are worse than police brutality, and Charlie Kirk, who tweeted"If you loot riot and destroy you lose all moral credibility, in my opinion, to protest against injustice." (Of course, Kirk was silent about Floyd's death before the protests; it's the destruction of the property that inspired him to tweet, not Floyd's premature death.)

The property is inanimate. He does not breathe, he has no hopes, dreams or mouths to feed. There are properties that we appreciate: our homes, our places of worship, buildings of historical and cultural importance. A Target is not one of these places, and neither is an Arby & # 39; s, a Wendy’s, an Aldi, an Autozone or an empty construction site. It's safe to say that the aforementioned establishments are better insured than many Americans. But just as a destroyed CVS became a symbol of protesters' ungovernability following the death of Freddie Gray in 2015, so is the Target store in Minneapolis that provided protesters with a splinter of catharsis in front of an indifferent police force, an indifferent society.

For too many Americans, it is easier to mourn the destruction of a string of store chains, owned and operated by millionaires, than the death of a black American. A stolen lamp is worthy of a kind of empathy that a black person could only dream of.

This outburst did not happen in a vacuum.

Since 2015, the Minneapolis police have been responsible for a series of high-profile black man murders: Marcus Golden, Jamar Clark, Philandro Castileand now George Floyd. Minnesota is one of the most racially unequal states of the nation and responsible for serious acts of injustice against its black residents. None of the above has resulted in riots so far, a feat of extreme restraint considering the history of racist violence and execution by state forces. Because, as Martin Luther King, Jr. said, a riot is the "language of the unheard." And as Langston Hughes opined in his poem, "Warning": "Blacks / Sweet and Docile / Meek, Humble and Kind / Beware of the day / Change your mind!"

The protesters changed their minds that day, and instead of asking why this happened, how it got to this point, some people worry about the broken windows of a Dollar Tree.

In "The Black Riot", Raven Rakia argue that the racialization of property drives this twisting of the hand, pointing out that during slavery a black person's freedom threatened white property claims, and that this prioritization of property was exposed when Trayvon Martin was shot dead by George Zimmerman, who was concerned that Martin was a threat to property in his white neighborhood.

"When the same system that refuses to protect black children goes out to protect windows, what is valued about black people in the United States becomes very clear," Rakia wrote. "The immorality of damaging property cannot be discussed without devaluing the anger that drove protesters to this point."

Rakia also noted that "Nothing draws the attention of the elite like removing or destroying what they value above all else: property." However, the outcome of the enraptured attention of the elites varies. At test "In defense of looting," Vicky Osterweil makes a fair point: "If the QuikTrip had not been looted and burned by protesters on the second day of protests, would Ferguson be a global focal point? Impossible to know, but not all protests Violent anti-police murders across the country that go unreported seem to indicate the answer is no. "

It can be argued that few material improvements have emerged from the unrest that captured the United States in recent decades, but after two days of protests, the United States Department of Justice announced that they will. research George Floyd's death. And the idea that looting is an opportunistic folly that denies the fight for justice is obviously absurd. Improving one's life with some comforts against state violence, against the state forces that can make living comfortably a challenge, is an act of political resistance. But those who care in bad faith about the loss of jobs or the destruction of neighborhood character should, perhaps, listen to some of the black people who really are on the ground, rather than indulging fanficlence about the benevolence of business. .

A protester saying The Unicorn Riot media outlet says that while it believes looting does little to achieve justice, it is less compared to what was already lost.

"All of this is replaceable, all of this is replaceable," he said, pointing to the burning buildings around him. "But life? When you take lives … you can't replace it, you know what I say? "

You can make a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, an organization that helps get incarcerated people out of jail, here.