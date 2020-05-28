Gayle King responds to George Floyd murder: It's open season for black men!

CBS News host Gayle King spoke after George Trayd's tragic death: He says it is "open season,quot; for black men.

"Once again I say thank goodness there is a video tape," he said after watching the video one more time. "As the daughter of a black man and the mother of a black man, this is really too much for me today."

"I am still agitated by this latest story and she is practically strangling her dog to make these false accusations against another black man," she continued. "I am still so upset about the latest story where the man is handcuffed under a car where people say they can't breathe and we're watching a man die."

King added: "So we move from that story to this story, where she falsely accuses a black man on television. I don't even know what to do or how to handle this at this particular time. I know this is … I'm speechless I am really speechless about what we are seeing on television this morning. It seems like an open season and sometimes it is not a safe place to be in this country for black men and today it is too much for me. "

She is right?