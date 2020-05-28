Gal Gadot's drama series about Hedy Lamarr is picked up by Apple TV +

%MINIFYHTMLe26a46790dd3dd7b0d58ebf2f9eb2d9211%

Instagram

The eight-episode limited series project by the co-creator of & # 39; The Affair & # 39; Sarah Treem and producer of & # 39; The Handmaid & # 39; s Tale & # 39; Warren Littlefield was initially reserved for the Showtime cable network.

Up News Info –

"Wonder Woman"star Gal Gadotnew drama about the Hollywood star turned inventor Hedy Lamarr It has received a direct series directed by Apple bosses.

%MINIFYHTMLe26a46790dd3dd7b0d58ebf2f9eb2d9212% %MINIFYHTMLe26a46790dd3dd7b0d58ebf2f9eb2d9212%

The limited series of eight episodes of "The issue"co-creator Sarah Treem and"The Maid's Tale"Producer Warren Littlefield was slated to debut on the American cable network Showtime, but executives there never pulled the trigger on the project, and therefore Apple executives have stepped in to resume the show, which follows the career of the star of "Samson and Delilah" for three decades.

%MINIFYHTMLe26a46790dd3dd7b0d58ebf2f9eb2d9213%

It is an exciting project for Gadot and her husband and producer partner Jaron Varsano, who brought Treem and Littlefield on board to help them develop the series.

Lamarr's sons, Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca, will consult on the project.

The beloved silver screen mermaid died in 2000, at the age of 85.