G Suite customers will soon be able to make Google Voice calls directly from Gmail

%MINIFYHTMLdd78b52ca7c2b4265f95057722943de113%

Google will soon allow G Suite customers with Google Voice licenses to make Google Voice calls directly from their Gmail inbox. The new feature seems like a handy way to make a Google Voice call without having to jump to a second tab to do so.

%MINIFYHTMLdd78b52ca7c2b4265f95057722943de114% %MINIFYHTMLdd78b52ca7c2b4265f95057722943de114%

If the feature is implemented for you, you will be able to access Google Voice from the toolbar on the right side of your inbox, which is where you can currently see the Google Calendar, Keep and Tasks icons. Here's a Google GIF that shows what the interface looks like.

Google says the feature will start rolling out on June 3, though you can only use it from Chrome or Firefox on a computer.

Earlier this month, Google announced that it could access its Meet video conferencing service from its Gmail inbox (although the Meet icon is in its left sidebar). That integration and the new Google Voice Gmail integration revealed today could come in handy if you spend much of your day working through emails and making calls.

%MINIFYHTMLdd78b52ca7c2b4265f95057722943de115%

Google has also begun implementing a call forwarding feature for iOS, Android, and Google Voice web apps to G Suite customers with Google Voice licenses, the company announced. To transfer a call, it appears that users can simply touch a "transfer,quot; button in the call menu and select a contact. Here is a picture of the call transfer process, from Google:

Image: Google

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether these new features will be released to standard Gmail or Google Voice users at any time.