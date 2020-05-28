Former "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,quot; star Hazel-E shows off huge baby bump as due date nears

%MINIFYHTMLcb1835f338b71c276b5a2beacf30f36813%

Roommates, although the coronavirus outbreak has ended traditional celebrations, the show must go on, and that includes giving birth. Former "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,quot; star Hazel-E recently gave fans a fresh look at her tummy and it looks like her baby is almost here.

Last year, former "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,quot; star Hazel-E announced that she was engaged to her fiancé Devon Waller and soon after, revealed that the two were expecting their first child together. Hazel-E has counted her entire pregnancy so far, so fans have been waiting to see how much her tummy has grown.

Posting a short video on Instagram, Hazel-E offered a side glance at her tummy and, from the looks of things, she is ready to drop at any moment. In the video caption, he revealed that he only has about two weeks left before he meets his baby. As we previously reported, Hazel and Devon performed a gender reveal a few months ago and found that they were expecting a little princess in the family.

As you will remember, Hazel and Devon were officially engaged in October 2019. She turned to social media to show off her great engagement ring by expressing her love for her new fiance. At that time we were told that Hazel's family was involved with the big surprise.

Before their engagement, things started to get really serious between Hazel and Devon when the two showed off their tattoos of each other's names next to their hands.

