Former Broncos member QB Flacco "hugging,quot; the backup role with the New York Jets

NEW YORK – Joe Flacco has lifted the Lombardi Trophy and has been the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl.

He has been the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL and one of the faces of a franchise.

Now with the New York Jets, Flacco is simply a 35-year-old backup who came out of injury and was tasked with helping Sam Darnold achieve the kind of success he has enjoyed in his professional career.

"I'm hugging him fully," Flacco said Thursday in a video call. "I mean, that's where I am now, and I'm glad to be on a team playing soccer in some way."

That's the reality right now for Flacco, who signed a one-year deal worth $ 1.5 million last week that includes an additional $ 3 million in possible incentives. It also comes with quite a bit of uncertainty for Flacco.

He's on a new team in a new system, he's still recovering from surgery on a herniated disc in his neck, and he may never have a game this season. That, of course, would be good news for Darnold and the Jets. For Flacco, however, he imagines himself back under center as the starter.

Maybe not this year. But in the years to come.

"Oh sure," said Flacco. "We are talking about all of these things and that is my role, helping the team. But obviously I still think I am a starting quarterback. And you never know what it will be like three years later. So I still have that confidence and I still I feel like doing it.

"But, right now, that's not my role. My role is to help the team improve and help a young quarterback see things as clearly as possible and help him on his journey to be a longtime NFL quarterback. weather ".

Flacco is trying to catch up on coach Adam Gase's offense by participating in virtual meetings this week. He won't set a schedule for when he'll potentially be able to play, but there's a chance it won't come until September.

However, he is leaving it to the doctors. Flacco is happy to have another opportunity to continue his playing career.

"Sometimes it's not your decision, but not playing was never one of my choices," said Flacco. "It was a tough decision for me to have surgery or not surgery on one aspect because I just didn't have a lot of symptoms saying, 'Hey, you need to have surgery.'

"But when it became clear that I probably wouldn't play soccer again unless I did something and a team that signed me could feel comfortable that when I was ready to hit the field, I would stay healthy, at least in terms of this area (neck), it was very clear that this is what I had to do. "

Flacco spent his first 11 NFL seasons in Baltimore, where current Jets general manager Joe Douglas was a scout in 2008 and lobbied for the Ravens to recruit him. They did, with Delaware's 18th pick. In his fifth season, Flacco helped lead Baltimore to a Super Bowl victory and was rewarded by becoming the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at the time with a six-year contract worth $ 120.6. millions.

Injuries have limited Flacco to 17 games in the past two seasons. Baltimore moved and traded him to Denver last winter, clearing the way for Lamar Jackson to take over as the new face of the Ravens franchise. Flacco started the first eight games for the Broncos, but injured his neck in week 8 and missed the rest of the season.

"I know what it's like not to feel part of a team because you really can't take something into account," said Flacco, who Denver resigned in March with a failed physical designation. "I think in the role that I'm in now, you can definitely have a good positive effect on the team."

There were some questions about Flacco's willingness to mentor young players, highlighted by his comments last year that he didn't think developing players, rookie Drew Lock in particular, were part of his job.

However, in both Baltimore and Denver, Flacco was still the starter with young QBs behind him. In New York, he knows his lead role is as an experienced backup to Darnold, who has missed three games in each of his first two seasons in the NFL.

The two actually spoke on the phone for a few minutes before Flacco's call with reporters.

"Listen, I don't think there is any support in this league that doesn't have aspirations of being a starting quarterback," Flacco said. "It's just part of the business. It's part of being on a team and knowing your role. And, roles can change here and there. You can be on different teams from year to year. Obviously I know at the moment.

"But now, right now, I know what my role is and I'm glad to do it."