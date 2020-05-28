Filmfare Exclusive! Vikrant Massey takes the & # 39; three things & # 39; during the blocking test

%MINIFYHTML91cbeec764d6441d46832645631beb3e13%

It was a great primetime television sensation before moving onto the big screen with Lootera in 2013. Later, Vikrant Massey proved himself with movies like A Death In The Gunj and his latest release, Chhapaak. Her upcoming projects include Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Haseen Dilrooba, and Ginny Weds Sunny.

Locked in his house during quarantine, Vikrant spends his time watching movies and shows, cooking, and realizing the importance of life outside the confines of the home. By catching up with the actor, we played a quick round of the lockdown version "Three Things,quot; with him. Find out what he had to say …

3 books you wouldn't mind being locked up with …

We don't tend to keep reading the same books.

But the authors I don't mind reading would be Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgård, American author Bill Bryson, a wonderful author who makes you laugh, and Kushwant Singh. These are three writers that I don't mind reading more than once.

3 things you have seen during the confinement …

I have seen many movies during the closure. I saw Thappad, the series, Money Heist and The Vikings. I saw English Medium and then went back to visit Paan Singh Tomar of Irrfan Khan saab.

3 songs you've listened to the most during this time …

The three songs I've heard the most in my life would be the Michael Jackson songs. I know the letter by heart. I also love George Micheal's songs and those of the Backstreet Boys. I hear this often.

3 people you've talked to the most since the blockade started …

I speak to my girlfriend Sheetal (Thakur) regularly, my mom and dad. Also, to my group of close friends.

3 people you will meet as soon as the running of the bulls is over …

My brother, my mother and my father.

3 sets that define your closure …

Shorts and T-shirt, a plain white cotton kurta and pajamas. I specify 100% cotton because it is important during the summers. I also wear shorts with a sleeveless ganji.

3 dishes you have eaten the most during this time …

Kheer, basic chicken sauce and dal chawal.

3 most strange dishes …

Lamb, palak paneer and rajma chawal, all made by my mother.

3 places you want to visit as soon as this is over …

He had to go to London and Scotland for a short vacation. Once we can travel, I would like to do that. Also, Goa. I have really missed the place. I miss the salt in the air. I would like to go to the hills because it is too hot.

3 things you realized you were taking for granted before quarantine …

Life in general. We were also taking hygiene lightly. A lot can happen just by washing your hands. The value of health and life and the possibility that it will return to normal. We have realized that this world can practice religion without open places of worship. The world can function without wars.