Few options for Contra Costa residents seeking to escape the heat wave during the pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF): Usually when temperatures hit the century mark in Contra Costa County, you have to wait to cool down.

But amid the pandemic, Concord's Six Flags hurricane port is closed, as is the Antioch water park, and there is no free air conditioning in shopping malls or movie theaters, either. Even taking a socially detached walk on boiling concrete is not a start for almost everyone.

That is, if you leave the house, the options are limited to one: the refreshing waters of the Delta.

“This is the only option with these crown things. We have to stay inside. This is the only way to have fun right now, "said jet skier Dave Page.

Boat sales have been rapid in the pandemic, an investment that is paying off as extreme heat comes into play. "It seems that in the last two weeks, we have probably sold 10 cans, five new ones, and I think that's what people are doing now. They can't go anywhere else," said Anthony Billeci. "Where else are you going? You can buy a boat.

Even the radio-controlled toy boat launched in Antioch on Wednesday afternoon. "This marina and the Pittsburg marina, this whole Delta, this is the coolest place in Antioch right now," said his father Jason Ford, playing with his six-year-old Rigo.