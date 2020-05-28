Expecting – Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo reveal they are expecting baby number two after a miscarriage

Counting on Stars Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have revealed that they are expecting baby number two. The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, and Felicity's 22-month-old parents also revealed that they are having another daughter.

"We are very excited to announce that we are expecting a girl this November!" Jeremy and I figured it was a girl, just a feeling we had. And we couldn't be happier, "Duggar wrote in the caption for a photo that showed the 26-year-old showing her belly.

Duggar added that brotherhood is a unique bond, and one that he values ​​every day. She explained that her eight sisters are still her best friends, and she is glad that God is giving Felicity that gift for her to enjoy.

She ended her post by writing that she and Vuolo will definitely have their hands full, but there's nothing else they'd rather carry.

Duggar said People She notes that she and Vuolo are "very, very excited,quot; that Felicity will have a sister, and everything looks great with the baby. She said they were grateful and had already had many checkups.

Duggar and Vuolo were married in November 2016, but they waited more than a year and a half to receive Felicity. All of Duggar's married brothers have announced pregnancies during their first year of marriage, but Jinger does things his way.

She and Vuolo welcomed Felicity in July 2018, and Duggar says the girl is excited to be an older sister.

"We told him, but he still doesn't understand everything," Duggar explained. "I am not yet two years old, but she approaches my belly and says:" Baby. Baby. & # 39; "

Duggar has been 15 weeks, and she and Vuolo say the girl is healthy and growing stronger. Vuolo says it's an exciting thing to know because he and Duggar had a miscarriage last fall. He described the difficult experience as a "test,quot; for the couple, and Jinger added that when their faith is tested, they run more toward God.

The new life of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo in Los Angeles with Felicity, and the emotional ups and downs of losing a pregnancy, will be part of the new season of Counting on, which premieres on TLC on June 30.



