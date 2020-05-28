Exclusive look at the lower deck sailing yacht gathering

the Sailing yacht below deck the meeting is about to set sail.

Andy Cohen will talk to him Parsifal III crew by video chat on Monday at 8 p.m., and, as he put it, everyone from Captain Glenn Shephard to the couple of yachts Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan it's making waves.

Fortunately, you won't have to wait until after the weekend to get your dramatic fix. We have an exclusive preview of the virtual meeting, which will also include quarantined crew members from around the world: Adam Glick, Jenna MacGillivray, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler, Byron Hissey, Parker McCown and Chris Miller.

The clip is packed with heated confrontations and hard-to-answer questions, starting with one he asked the captain. "Glenn, should you have fired him?" Andy asks, probably referring to Parker, who resigned as a sailor before the end of the charter season.