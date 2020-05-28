Exclusive look at the lower deck sailing yacht gathering

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo
the Sailing yacht below deck the meeting is about to set sail.
Andy Cohen will talk to him Parsifal III crew by video chat on Monday at 8 p.m., and, as he put it, everyone from Captain Glenn Shephard to the couple of yachts Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan it's making waves.
Fortunately, you won't have to wait until after the weekend to get your dramatic fix. We have an exclusive preview of the virtual meeting, which will also include quarantined crew members from around the world: Adam Glick, Jenna MacGillivray, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler, Byron Hissey, Parker McCown and Chris Miller.
The clip is packed with heated confrontations and hard-to-answer questions, starting with one he asked the captain. "Glenn, should you have fired him?" Andy asks, probably referring to Parker, who resigned as a sailor before the end of the charter season.
In another tense moment, Jenna pressures Madison and asks, "Do you think it's okay to constantly say, 'Jenna just wants to be on Adam's cock?'
"Bulls – t!" Madison fights back.
The most memorable moment of the preview, without a doubt, comes from Georgia, which says: "I am not a Kardashian. I am in Bravo."
And this is just the beginning! What is the current status of Jenna and Adam's relationship? Have Georgia, Paget and Ciara cleared the air after all the flirtatious behavior? Will Madison and Jenna ever end their enmity?
To get the answers you need after the end of the season, and to hear more about the problems within the inner crew and the multiple "boats,quot;, you will have to tune in to the meeting!
Also, captain Yawn of sand since Under the Mediterranean cover—Which premieres directly after the Sailing yacht meeting: stops to share your opinion on the season.
Watch the preview!
Virtual Sailing yacht below deck The meeting airs Monday, June 1 at 8 p.m. in Bravo followed by the premiere of Under the Mediterranean cover!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
