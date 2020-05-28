"Even if there is anger, we must unite peacefully,quot;: Minnesota leaders call for peace and security – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd5dfd376f76db2a5c1595428bcfcc0de12% %MINIFYHTMLd5dfd376f76db2a5c1595428bcfcc0de12%

George Floyd's death at the hands of the police has triggered ongoing protests in Minneapolis. Peaceful protests have turned violent after dark, with many buildings looted and looted. Fire crews that responded to calls were thrown with rocks and other shells. One was shot and killed.

After a second night of violence, local officials call for peace. Congresswoman Betty McCollum, representing Minnesota's 4th district, which includes St. Paul and nearby suburbs, released a statement. I read, in part …

"George Floyd died unnecessarily. Her memory is best honored and respected for acts of kindness, humanity, and nonviolent civil action. We must stand together as Minnesotans against racism, inequality, and injustice. And even if there is anger, we must remain united peacefully. ”

%MINIFYHTMLd5dfd376f76db2a5c1595428bcfcc0de13%

Senator Amy Klobuchar's morning tweet recognized people's anger and pain, but implored Minnesotans to stop hurting themselves more.

Everyone is suffering. Anyone with an ounce of humanity is outraged by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. The case cries out for action, charges, and justice. But we cannot harm each other. When a new day dawns, please listen to the Mayor about your safety https://t.co/PeWfSlEChz – Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 28, 2020

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota's fifth district, which encompasses all of Minneapolis, expressed her dismay in a Tweet last night.

https://twitter.com/IlhanMN/status/1265865314211856390