Home Local News "Even if there is anger, we must unite peacefully,quot;: Minnesota leaders call...

"Even if there is anger, we must unite peacefully,quot;: Minnesota leaders call for peace and security – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>"Even if there is anger, we must unite peacefully": Minnesota leaders call for peace and security - WCCO
%MINIFYHTMLd5dfd376f76db2a5c1595428bcfcc0de11%
(Up News Info) – George Floyd's death at the hands of the police has triggered ongoing protests in Minneapolis. Peaceful protests have turned violent after dark, with many buildings looted and looted. Fire crews that responded to calls were thrown with rocks and other shells. One was shot and killed.

%MINIFYHTMLd5dfd376f76db2a5c1595428bcfcc0de12%

After a second night of violence, local officials call for peace. Congresswoman Betty McCollum, representing Minnesota's 4th district, which includes St. Paul and nearby suburbs, released a statement. I read, in part …

"George Floyd died unnecessarily. Her memory is best honored and respected for acts of kindness, humanity, and nonviolent civil action. We must stand together as Minnesotans against racism, inequality, and injustice. And even if there is anger, we must remain united peacefully. ”

%MINIFYHTMLd5dfd376f76db2a5c1595428bcfcc0de13%

Senator Amy Klobuchar's morning tweet recognized people's anger and pain, but implored Minnesotans to stop hurting themselves more.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota's fifth district, which encompasses all of Minneapolis, expressed her dismay in a Tweet last night.

https://twitter.com/IlhanMN/status/1265865314211856390

%MINIFYHTMLd5dfd376f76db2a5c1595428bcfcc0de14%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©