Elizabeth Klaviter named Showrunner, partners with Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet in new CBS series – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The resident Executive producer Elizabeth Klaviter has joined the newly picked up CBS drama series Clarice, by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, as executive producer / showrunner.

Klaviter will serve as a day-to-day showrunner at the Silence of inocents sequel starring Rebecca Breeds, working alongside executive producers Kurtzman and Lumet, who wrote the pilot episode and will continue to have hands-on creative engagement.

Clarice was one of two CBS dramas, along with The Equalizer, to receive a direct collection to the series earlier this month after its pilots failed to produce due to the coronavirus pandemic. Along with other 2020 CBS pilots, Clarice I received a request for a second script. The high-profile drama too He had previously opened a mini writers' room to tell stories for the pilot.

Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI agent Clarice Starling (Races) when she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of The silence of the lambs. Bright and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and crazies towards her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood allows her to start finding her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escaping the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

Klaviter and Lumet are executive producers with Kurtzman and Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout. Aaron Baiers is co-executive producer. The series, from MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout, is slated for a mid-season premiere 2020-2021. Maja Vrvilo will direct the pilot episode from a script by Lumet and Kurtzman.

"Jenny and I feel very fortunate to work with Elizabeth Klaviter as our partner in Clarice"AKurtzman said." His extraordinary body of work, his wit and unique perspective will be invaluable in making this show as unique as our main character. "

Klaviter recently served as executive producer on the Fox eries medical drama The resident. Before that, he spent almost a decade working on ABC Grey's Anatomy and spin-off Private practice, ascending to executive co-producer in the mothership series. She is represented by APA, Circle of Confusion, and attorney Jared Levine.