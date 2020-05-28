East Lake Street business owner under arrest after 1 man was shot to death during George Floyd protests – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man was shot dead on Wednesday night when protests broke out near East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue. The owner of a nearby business is under arrest.

Héctor Henandez captured the riots that were unfolding in front of his restaurant.

“I start to see how thousands of people are running. The next thing you know is that there are probably 100 people knocking on windows throwing stones, ”said Hernández.

Somewhere in the chaos, shots were heard. Abi Baires and his employees heard the unmistakable sound.

"That was like what is happening. Suddenly, a man ran around here and collapsed right on the corner," Baires said.

We were told that the owner of a business on East Lake Street had opened fire.

"It got out of control so I can understand his fear and his pain knowing that he is about to lose everything he has worked for so many years." This is not how it should have been, ”Baires said.

People watched as officers started CPR on the apparently lifeless man.

"They didn't want to let it go, they keep doing it, they keep doing it, they keep doing it. I've never seen anything like this in my life," said Hernández.

The aftermath, the glass, the rubble, are still on the ground. A reminder of the riots and another lost life.

Abi says her friend George Floyd would not have wanted any of this.

“My business is going to be replaced. People are still going to come here when this is all over, but they will witness the death of another black man here, and fighting for his life, which is who we are, the opposite of what we want justice for, "Baires said.

The name of the murdered man has yet to be revealed. The suspect has been arrested, but not charged.