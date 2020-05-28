Dylan Sprouse confirmed that Cole was quarantined with KJ Apa after his rumored breakup with Lili Reinhart.

Don't worry though, it seems like Cole and KJ are having a great time.
A few days ago, Page Six reported that Riverdale Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, the on-screen and off-screen couple, have separated and have been quarantined separately.
Neither of them has confirmed the news yet, but in an interview with ET, Cole's brother Dylan apparently confirmed the separation, saying Cole has been quarantined with his Riverdale co-star KJ Apa.
"He and KJ at the beginning of the quarantine ended up staying together at KJ's house in Los Angeles. So, they are isolating together, which is very nice," he said.
He also said he heard "many nice stories,quot; about Riverdale friends in quarantine and who are spending their time "lifting weights and eating cheese."
Sounds adorable and I relate strongly to the cheese-eating quarantine part! Someone needs to write the fanfic ASAP!
I love to see the Riverdale gang is so close IRL!
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!