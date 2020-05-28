Driving schools adopt new changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Driving schools are incorporating new changes due to the coronavirus to protect instructors and students.

%MINIFYHTML7100d99be180ac12fe2f5dff2fed605a14% %MINIFYHTML7100d99be180ac12fe2f5dff2fed605a14%

The Orange County Varsity Driving Academy was sidelined for more than two months due to the pandemic.

"I was supposed to have my third (lesson) in March," said Ethan Johnson, a driving school student. "I thought I was getting pretty good, but all of this happened."

Johnson is not alone. COVID-19 ended the driver's license tests, surpassing the dreams of teenagers, like Johnson, who were supposed to receive theirs soon.

Now that some companies have obtained the green light to reopen, the facility announced that it is taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including the installation of plexiglass between the instructor and student.

%MINIFYHTML7100d99be180ac12fe2f5dff2fed605a15%