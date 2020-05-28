Driver dies after colliding with power pole, Lewisville ISD truck at Flower Mound – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FONDO DE FLORES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead after police said she crashed into a Lewisville ISD electric pole and work truck on Wednesday.

Police said the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. near Flower Mound Road and Old Orchard Lane, when the woman lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason.

Police said the woman was expelled and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed.

There were no other injuries reported.

Police continue to investigate what led to the accident.