DPS Troopers return to help Dallas fight summer crime – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML9903af647ca72ce2c3b863835eab481213%

%MINIFYHTML9903af647ca72ce2c3b863835eab481214% %MINIFYHTML9903af647ca72ce2c3b863835eab481214%

– As summer approaches, Dallas' plan to fight an annual increase in crime will once again involve Texas DPS soldiers.

District 4 Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold announced the Safe 365 Initiative Thursday at Dallas City Hall, while emphasizing that additional law enforcement officers are only part of the solution and encouraged everyone to remain engaged.

"When you call 911 to do the job, you see something you say something," says Arnold. "Now they know that we have partners who are committed to answering that call."

In some ways, District 4 is a metaphor for the city: quiet and charming on some streets, like the one that has been the home of Weldon and Dorothy Fields for 45 years.

"It is a beautiful neighborhood, our house is just down the street," Dorothy shares proudly as she takes her great-grandfather for a walk.

"We love living here," adds Weldon.

And yet, crime-infested corners are still only a few blocks away. Other homeowners in the City Hall announcement complained of drug houses and gunshots.

"We had a young couple who said they would move from Dallas to Cedar Hill because of their concern about all the shooting," shared a speaker from a neighborhood near Kiest Park.

Dallas Mayor defends DPS patrols after allegations of oversight in South Dallas

Safe 365 also aims to build on previously announced DPD crime reduction plans.

%MINIFYHTML9903af647ca72ce2c3b863835eab481215%

"We have a lot of work to do," admits Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall. "We believe crime prevention is everyone's business," while asking residents for support and "bending our knees and standing up."

Chief Hall also added that it only made sense to join and work with other law enforcement partners, including the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the local agent and the Texas DPS.

"Covid entered the lockdown and suppressed the crime itself initially," says Hank Sibley, DPS Regional Director. "But we are seeing an increase in crime and we are in a position, now, we want to help them in any way we can."

Neighbors in the Oak Park Estates neighborhood near Kiest Park admit that violent crime could be worse, but they also insist that they should not have to wait for crime to get worse to see solutions.

"We definitely would like more surveillance … perhaps patrolling the neighborhood," shares Victoria Plummer. "The police really come like when there is shooting, when we report things like that."

Governor Greg Abbott Directs DPS To Help Dallas Police Fight Violent Crime

Meanwhile, Councilwoman Arnold continues to urge voters to stay involved.

"Understanding that if something is going to change in the neighborhood on a large scale, it starts with community members, it starts with us."

"I think it would be a great idea," says Weldon Fields. "I think we should all get involved, which would make it safer for everyone."