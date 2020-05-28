Don't worry, Matt Damon is no longer terrorizing that Irish city

%MINIFYHTML408e5635bf82d45113da3441425050a611%

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Through the months trapped inside my apartment with no one to talk to other than my roommate's kitten (and my roommates, I guess), one question has remained central and on my mind: How is it Matt Damon doing?

The last thing we knew about him was that he was wandering the streets of a small irish town– Excuse me, small Irish gated community – by the sea, striking up conversations with its wealthy residents, going to the local SuperValu, jogging. We wonder if he would ever come home, or if he would just go to the foggy Irish morning, never again to make a movie where he got stuck in space.

But luckily, Matt will return! Or at least he's leaving Ireland. Damon and his family were seen in the Dublin airport, presumably returned to the United States. It must suck to have to leave your $ 8,000 a week Holiday House. But maybe less when you have a $ 16.7 million Brooklyn penthouse to return. Either way, I'm sure the entertainment industry is happy to have it back. (Vanity Fair)

As a result of the George Floyd's death At the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, celebrities have been … speaking. (I know, just will not stop.)

But it's clear Timothee Chalamet knew what he was doing when he posted two screenshots on his Instagram Story Thursday, telling his army of stans to call the Minnesota District Attorney's Office and demand that they take action in connection with the murder of George Floyd. Maybe a celebrity mobilizing their stans It doesn't always have to be a bad thing.

If a white celebrity is going to speak on issues of systemic anti-blackness, like police brutality, it is absolutely helpful for them to mobilize their followers to take tangible action like calling elected officials or signing petitions. But let's face it here: The best that celebrities can do to show tangible and meaningful support for protesters and organizers fighting police violence is simply donate your money.