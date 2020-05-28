Donate to help rebuild damaged small businesses on Lake Street – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2c6d9044646d5ec32c6e06ae20df127f12% %MINIFYHTML2c6d9044646d5ec32c6e06ae20df127f12%

Parts of southern Minneapolis were unrecognizable Thursday morning, as the damage spread for miles after the second night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

In response to the destruction of many small businesses on Lake Street, community members come together to help donate to rebuild their storefronts.

All donations will go toward helping Lake Street small businesses, click here to donate.