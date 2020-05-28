Donald Trump talks about the tragic incident of George Floyd and calls for the investigation to be "accelerated,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLbac7e0bb224adf83add76e7e4015672913%

Racism has reappeared, and this time it happened in Minnesota. George Floyd died, after police racism reappeared, and this time it happened in Minnesota. George Floyd died, after a police officer put his knee around his neck, while he had George in handcuffs, and Donald Trump is calling for an expedited investigation.

%MINIFYHTMLbac7e0bb224adf83add76e7e4015672914% %MINIFYHTMLbac7e0bb224adf83add76e7e4015672914%

The president tweeted:

"At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already investigating George Floyd's very sad and tragic death in Minnesota …" he wrote. … I have called for this investigation to be accelerated and I greatly appreciate all the work done by the local police. My heart goes out to George's family and friends, "he added." Justice will be served! "

As previously reported, on Monday, a black man, George Floyd, died while being arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department, as we previously reported. At the time of the arrest, an officer can be seen kneeling over the man. After George Floyd declared that he was unable to breathe, he then stopped responding and passed away. The police officers involved in Minneapolis have now been released.

Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted:

"Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been fired," he shared. "This is the right decision," added Frey. He also held a press conference to discuss the incident involving George Floyd.

%MINIFYHTMLbac7e0bb224adf83add76e7e4015672915%

"When you hear someone asking for help, you're supposed to help," said the mayor. He continued: “This officer failed in the most basic human sense. What happened in Chicago and the 38th last night is just horrible, "he added." It was traumatic, and serves as a clear reminder of how far we have to go. For the black community, for the family, I am so sorry. "

In response, riots have gripped Minneapolis. Subsequently, fires began throughout the city, in response to the death of George Floyd.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!