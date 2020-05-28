Donald Trump signs executive order targeting social media platforms – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLfbc7c16175d2088071b959a8ea78945f13%

President Donald Trump signed an executive order directed at social media companies, claiming that sites like Twitter and Facebook have "uncontrolled power" to censor and restrict views.

The text of the order was not immediately released, but a draft distributed on Wednesday showed it would request the FCC to review whether technology platforms should continue to receive immunity from liability for third-party content on their sites.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act does exactly that, but the draft executive order suggests that the platforms now act as gatekeepers in the way they moderate third-party content. After Twitter slapped two of Trump's tweets with fact-checking links this week, he lashed out at the platforms, while the White House announced plans to issue the order.

More to come.