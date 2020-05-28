Donald Trump follows threat against social media platforms with signature of executive order

%MINIFYHTMLf8378365fce4b314eab9b10527bb8c6913%

POTUS issues a warning that its administration will heavily regulate or shut down social media platforms after Twitter gave two of its tweets a potentially misleading tag.

Donald trump He appears to be adamant in following through on his threat to shut down social media. Hours after accusing the platforms of being biased and demanding that they clean up their act, the 45th president of the United States is reported to have set out to sign an executive order focused on social media.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany briefed reporters traveling aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, May 27, on the executive order without going into further detail. White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah later detailed that POTUS is expected to sign it on Thursday.

Shortly after the executive order news broke, Trump turned to Twitter to state: "Big Tech is doing everything in its considerable power to CENSOR before the 2020 election. If that happens, we will no longer have our freedom. Never let it happen! "He added in the same tweet:" They put in a lot of effort in 2016 and lost. Now they are going crazy. Stay tuned! "

Donald Trump vowed never to let Big Tech companies censor 2020 elections

Hours earlier, Trump made a public threat against social media companies. "Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will tightly regulate or shut down before we can allow this to happen. We saw what they tried to do and failed in 2016," he tweeted. rant

"We cannot allow a more sophisticated version of that to reoccur. Just as we cannot allow large-scale Mail Ballots to take root in our Country. It would be free for all Ballot cheating, forgery, and theft." cheated more would win, "continued the 73-year-old man." Similarly, social media. Clean up your act, NOW! "

Donald Trump launched a threat of & # 39; closure & # 39; on social media platforms

Trump's fierce protest came after Twitter slapped a fact-check link to two of his tweets on Tuesday, May 26. In the tweets, the president made unsubstantiated claims about the vote by mail. "There is NO WAY (ZERO!) That mail ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be stolen, ballots will be falsified and even illegally printed and fraudulently signed," he wrote.

"The Governor of California is sending ballots to millions of people, anyone who lives in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will receive one," its tweets read. "That will be followed by professionals who will tell all these people, many of whom have never thought of voting before, how and who to vote for. This will be a selective election. No way!"

Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims about voting by mail

For the first time, Twitter added a "Get the facts on the ballots by mail" note and a link below Trump's tweets that leads users to news articles that discredit the president's claims.