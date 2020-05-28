Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa could start Week 1, and that's the only right option for Miami

%MINIFYHTML1c3e4f5c5482db6ad7d358c605c0b0bf11%

Dolphins and NFL fans who want to catch a glimpse of Tua Tagovailoa might not have to wait long.

According to Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, it is an "inevitable conclusion,quot; that the Alabama product could take the field as Miami's QB1 in Week 1, and from afar, that would be the absolute right decision. This, of course, weighs only one factor: if Tagovailoa is healthy and ready, which seems to be the case.

Given the NFL's tendency to move from sitting rookie quarterbacks to playing them right away, with varying degrees of success, playing Tagovailoa of Week 1 over Ryan Fitzpatrick is a no-brainer, simply. After all, the myth that Fitzpatrick is a good quarterback mentor is just that, a myth, and Tagovailoa's career and importance to a Miami franchise cursed by QB's fate is more important than learning behind the mercurial. Fitzpatrick.

But there is more than just QB competition in South Florida. Overall, the case that rookie QBs should start earlier in today's NFL is stronger than ever. Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray, Drew Lock and Gardner Minshew were just four of the NFL rookie QBs who started the games last year and had varying degrees of success, but more than enough positives to move forward than negatives to stop them.

Jones exceeded some expectations (while spinning the ball more than 27 times), while Murray displayed qualities that could make him an NFL star. The mustachioed Minshew made the headlines and won in Jacksonville, while Lock's 4-1 record and seven touchdowns when the Denver starter opened his eyes and provided a firm foundation for what the Broncos can expect.

The old role of young QBs carrying a clipboard follows the path of the dodo, and that's for the better. Tagovailoa's college career speaks for itself, after all, and the only way to acclimatize to the speed of the NFL game is play in nfl gamesSo it is common sense to start newbies sooner rather than later to really know what you have under center. Why should teams / should risk sitting for three or four seasons only to find out that he is not who they thought he was?

There's also the matter of a team's containment window during a quarterback's rookie deal, especially given the rising costs of quarterback contracts in today's NFL, so knowing who has QB more sooner rather than later is an advantage for many teams. All of this works to favor Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That kind of capital doesn't sit, or shouldn't, sit on the bench for long, especially when Miami showed glimpses of being in the next last season.

Overall, if Tagovailoa lives up to expectations of being an elite NFL quarterback, there's no harm in starting him from week 1. And it's good to see him become the rule of the exception in the NFL today.