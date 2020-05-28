Doctors fear coronavirus fears are driving patients out of the emergency room – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Doctors say fewer people seem to be seeking the urgent care they need due to fear of contracting coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLbd61803055c35ec5cece4bfb42a9ded614% %MINIFYHTMLbd61803055c35ec5cece4bfb42a9ded614%

"They are petrified from entering the emergency room," said Jason Fisher, a physician at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Visits to Providence Holy Cross, which is generally a busy emergency room in the San Fernando Valley, has slowed dramatically and people who have come have delayed treatment.

"We had eight people who died in our emergency room in a span of five days, that I have been there for 15 years and have not seen that high frequency of mortality since I have been there," Fisher said. "We are seeing people arriving in the later stages of diabetic ketoacidosis, heart attacks that occurred days ago, and strokes."

%MINIFYHTMLbd61803055c35ec5cece4bfb42a9ded615%

The same was true at other hospitals in the region, prompting local officials to educate patients on the importance of seeking care when they need it.

"Please note that our hospitals and our clinics and health care facilities remain safe places for you to seek medical care," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis. "We don't want anyone to delay medical care."

Hospitals have been taking preventative measures during this pandemic by separating patients who tested positive from others, as well as requiring frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"I would feel more comfortable going to a hospital than to a grocery store or some other place where they can see us," Fisher said.

Time is of the essence in an emergency.

Doctors and other medical experts are alleging that if you have a medical emergency, call 911 right away or go to the local emergency room without delay.