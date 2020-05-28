Do AI therapy chatbots work?

%MINIFYHTML14e35e1b58bc6e54efd92f85435fd9d613%

In 1966, Joseph Weizenbaum created Eliza, the first psychotherapy chatbot. Eliza's programming was relatively simple: Engage the user by detecting keywords in their statements and reflect this information in an open message. (A user couldSay "I am sad," to which Eliza might respond, "I am sorry to hear that you are sad."

This script, aptly named Doctor, was designed to emulate the style of Carl Rogers, a pioneering psychotherapist who, since the 1940s, popularized a client-led, non-therapeutic approach to therapy through self-actualization. Although she originally intended to demonstrate the shallowness of person-to-machine communications, Eliza proved to be an engaging conversationalist, and Weizenbaum noted that people were rapidly developing emotional ties to the show. Famous weizenbaum remembered How his secretary, who had watched him work on the show for months, was so captivated during his first conversation with Eliza that he asked Weisenbaum to leave the room so that he could speak privately. Seeing people attribute intelligence, personality, and even emotion to this relatively simple computer program made Weisenbaum feel awkward, and in the following years, he would become one of the biggest public critics of AI.

Today, a quick search shows countless AI emulator chatbots that claim to improve your mental health. Apparently, its wide availability is a particular response to the growing demands of a broken mental health system. In fact, the United States faces a mental health crisis that has only gotten worse over time. Suicide rates are growing at a constant rate, and one in five American adults experience the effects of mental illness each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This decline in American mental health is exacerbated by the shortage of accessible treatment options. Private therapy is notoriously expensive and almost 40 percent of Americans lives in areas with a critical shortage of mental health professionals. Even in a major metropolitan area, finding a therapist who accepts your insurance, if you have it, can take months.

How do AI-powered mental health programs compare to face-to-face treatment or human-administered digital therapy? Do they respond to the same regulatory bodies as other mental health providers? Also, what are the risks of outsourcing something as sensitive as mental health care to Silicon Valley startups?

In recent years, a host of apps have emerged that advertise affordable support alternatives for mental health. Many of these applications claim to practice accepted therapeutic techniques such as CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) and DBT (dialectical behavioral therapy) and, as of 2019, 74 percent of the applications that offer a supposed "therapeutic treatment for depression and / or anxiety" in the Apple app store and Google Play can be downloaded for free. From "AI life coach" Wysa to "emotional health assistant" Youper to "mental health buddy" Replika, this next generation of chatbots offers insight into a possible future in which a type of mental health resource It is financially accessible, available 24/7, and can scale to help thousands of users per day. But the proliferation of loosely regulated therapy software also raises questions. How do AI-powered mental health programs compare to face-to-face treatment or human-administered digital therapy? Do they respond to the same regulatory bodies as other mental health providers? Also, what are the risks of outsourcing something as sensitive as mental health care to Silicon Valley startups?

Of the many applications on the market, many claim to offer cognitive behavioral therapy, a evidence based Therapeutic modality that helps patients challenge their behavior by solving useless thought patterns. CBT is one of the most effective forms of short-term therapeutic intervention and has been shown evidence of efficacy for mental health problems ranging from anxiety and depression to symptoms of schizophrenia. But while his strong evidence base and formula structure make him a good candidate for digital delivery methods, preliminary research shows that the patient dropout rates they tend to be higher for computer-administered CBT therapy with little or no physician involvement. It is also unclear how many of the applications purporting to teach CBT techniques compare to the recognized CBT competency frameworks. For example, a poll of therapeutic functionality in a sample of mobile CBT applications found that the number of basic CBT features varied widely between apps, and 10 percent of apps claiming to practice CBT therapies contained no CBT features at all. A 2019 study They found that while apps quickly invoke scientific language, most lack credible research to show that they are effective in improving users' mental health, and those with evidence often cited research by development stakeholders. of the application.

Among the most popular CBT therapy apps is Woebot, a lighthearted chatbot designed to deliver the principles of CBT through a series of conversational-based exercises and interactions. Although Woebot has been shown to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety in a peer-reviewed study. study Sponsored by the company, founder and clinical research psychologist, Alison Darcey, she takes care to avoid framing Woebot as a replacement for human therapists. "Any conversation interface like ours is just that, a way to engage a person as they learn," he told Gizmodo. Instead, Darcey compares the app to a self-directed, self-help book, "Choose Your Own Adventure." As Darcey said, "The Woebot character was created to make it easier for people to communicate and talk about difficult things."

Woebot's conversations are almost entirely written, which means that the elements of the dialogue are created by real humans rather than a set of machine learning algorithms. The application uses artificial intelligence to process user responses, but only returns to neural networks (systems that "learn" without being programmed with specific task-oriented rules) at certain junctures, such as when interpreting the meaning of the responses of Free text from users when they want to say something more specific. Otherwise, the app offers a set of preloaded response options that correspond to different paths the conversation might take. This deterministic conversational UX style means Woebot spends very little time struggling to figure out what you're saying. However, like Siri or other business AI, you have limited options to integrate feedback in the moment of frustrated and misunderstood users.

Across the spectrum is Replika, a wellness AI that uses machine learning to emulate the flow of human conversation. With some 46,900 ratings and an average of 4.6 stars in the App Store, it is one of the most popular chatbots on the market, but although the effusive user reviews give Replika credit for improving his mental health, reducing the feeling of loneliness and even prevent suicide, the app does not actually practice or teach any proven therapeutic techniques. Rather, Replika creates a supportive emotional environment by engaging the user in a dialogue about their thoughts and experiences, as a friend would. He is quick to investigate his emotions when he detects a change in mood and even references internal details and jokes from past conversations. According to reviews, this ability to emulate human intimacy has led some users to develop strong emotional ties to AI.

Most CBT therapy applications are well equipped to track your mood, helping you to visualize patterns in the data more precisely than human memory.

Replika uses neural networks to learn from each interaction and become more like its user over time, but this simplified conversation ability comes with a tradeoff. Since Replika uses a model that learns independently of the examples rather than being programmed with specific rules, the program lacks the precision to reliably administer therapeutic techniques or respond to specific requests. This is the reason why its machine learning model has not been adopted by conventional digital "assistants" like Alexa or Siri, whose main objective is to perform specific tasks instead of connecting with users.

Apps programmed to practice a highly structured therapeutic modality like CBT may not be able to remember your partner's name or share an inside joke, but they come with their own set of distinct advantages. For example, most CBT therapy applications are well equipped to track your moods, helping you to visualize patterns in your data more accurately than human memory. Its accessible conversational interface can guide you through the process of reformulating a thought, including offering suggestions for common ways of thinking, called "cognitive distortions," that cause people to see reality inaccurately and often negatively. For those who are aware of seeking mental health treatment, the self-directed nature of these apps could present an attractive opportunity to take control of their emotional health on their own terms. And, of course, the convenience of smartphone apps is unparalleled: Unlike a real therapist, they're available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will even involve you with regular, smooth controls if you enable the automatic notifications.

For some users, removing the human element from therapy may even facilitate openness; studies Show that people who think they are talking to a chatbot are more willing to reveal personal information and show intense emotions without fear of someone else's judgment. But while chatting with an anonymous algorithm you can sensation Safer than trusting a humane healthcare provider, the policy behind its regulation remains murky. By framing their services as "chats" and "support" rather than treatment, application companies can effectively evade the use and disclosure regulations that apply to human therapists. FDA oversight only extends to devices intended to diagnose or treat disease. The current US privacy laws. USA They do not impose any direct confidentiality restrictions on these applications. In light of the covid-19 pandemic, the FDA announced a new loosening of pre-marketing requirements for Program II prescription-only psychiatry applications and issued additional guidelines that encourage the use of low-risk mental health wellness and wellness technologies to promote social distancing and reduce stress in hospitals.

… the wellness space has been flooded with a wide range of … smartphone apps … that are unlikely to hurt you, but have not necessarily been shown to help you.

The use of regulatory policies as necessary is not exclusive to mental health applications. The FDA is responsible for taking action against dangerous or mislabelled dietary supplement products, but does not review them for safety and efficacy before they are marketed. Given that private companies have full responsibility for the safety and efficacy of their products, it's no surprise that the wellness space has been flooded with a wide range of smartphone supplements and apps that are unlikely to harm it, but They have not necessarily been shown to help you.

As healthcare is digitized, the gray areas in the US privacy law. USA They present new challenges to ensure patient safety. The mobile healthcare industry is among the fastest growing categories in the app store, with a projected market size of $ 60 billion by 2020. This means that more data than ever flows through these apps, but whether they are required to comply or not. HIPAA requirements are determined on a case-by-case basis. Mobile apps for monitoring fitness, mental health, and medication use are included in the Personal Health Record (PHR) category, which means factors such as data source and purpose of data collection determine whether or not they fall within the scope of HIPAA protections. For example, HIPAA would not apply to fitness tracking applications that require the end user to enter data themselves, if it is data collected using their own equipment. But if the covered entity is entering and tracking the information, for example, a medical provider or an insurance company, the application would be covered by these protections. The limitations on the US privacy infrastructure. USA They are due, in part, to the fact that the HIPAA privacy rules were issued in 1966 with the primary goal of regulating health insurance and establishing a national standard to protect individuals' medical records.

Today's interactive mHealth apps not only store personal health information, but also collect data on how consumers use the app. In 2019, the popular on-demand therapy app Better Help was criticized for sharing sensitive user data, even though it connects users to licensed HIPAA advisors using an encrypted platform. When reporters in Up News Info By monitoring the type of information the app collects and shares, they discovered that while the conversations were private, the metadata about user behavior, including the time, location, and duration of the therapy session, were reused to sell better. Targeted Ads (a process that the piece notes, "feels a little less dire when done to approximate shoe size rather than calculate how much distress a person is in."

Although user feedback is not the same as clinical outcomes, this general enthusiasm for applications suggests that mobile therapeutic technologies have the potential to play a useful role in the broader mental health landscape.

An analysis of 2019 in the Internet Medical Research Journal He found that for mental health apps, privacy, security, and trust were critical to the user experience, while things like the number of CBT features had less influence on overall app satisfaction. This seems to indicate that people are not too demanding with the specific therapeutic techniques in play, as long as they feel that their data is safe, and the use of the application allows them to play a more active role in supporting their own mental health and wellness. being. Despite wide variations in the app's quality, features, and design, overall user sentiment was found to be overwhelmingly positive: People consistently used the apps as augmentation and replacement therapy and found value in a eclectic combination of CBT and non-CBT characteristics. Although user feedback is not the same as clinical outcomes, this general enthusiasm for applications suggests that mobile therapeutic technologies have the potential to play a useful role in the broader mental health landscape.

“When you look at analytics and engagement rates with chatbots, users really like and stick with them, (which is remarkable) because in the world of digital mental health products, engagement is notoriously poor. Just because something isn't tested to prove it doesn't mean it doesn't work, it just means we don't know yet, "clinical research psychologist Stephen Schueller told Gizmodo. Schueller, whose work focuses on how you can use technology to advance mental health resources, currently tops One Mind PsyberGuide, a non-profit project that recently associated with the Anxiety and Depression Association of America to increase consumer access to information about mental health applications. Although none of the apps are officially endorsed by ADAA, mental health professionals with degrees in psychology, medicine, social work and counseling have volunteered to provide detailed app reviews ranging from the popular Headspace meditation app. and the gamified positive psychology app Happify. Their rating standards include ease of use, effectiveness, personalization, interactivity / feedback, and research evidence and vary in their results.

While overall research in the field remains limited, a 2019 study of the effectiveness of smartphone apps as independent psychological interventions found that "they cannot be recommended based on the current level of evidence."

"Digital tools can really work well for specific purposes and as part of a larger system of care," said Schueller. “But I also believe that we can and should do much better in the technological space. We have the opportunity to bring together experience and research in state-of-the-art psychotherapy (such as) artificial intelligence, natural language processing and machine learning, things that have improved considerably in recent years. But because of the way this market has evolved, there isn't much regulation these companies have. "

While many applications have shown promise, digital technologies are simply not subject to the industry quality, security and data protection standards that people expect from traditional healthcare settings. While overall research in the field remains limited, a 2019 study From the efficacy of smartphone applications as independent psychological interventions it was found that "they cannot be recommended based on the current level of evidence."

Silicon Valley's notorious philosophy, "move fast and break things," ensures that app sales will continue to outpace scientific research unless new industry safeguards are introduced. Although these apps may never have been intended to replace traditional therapy, people will use what they can access, and like the lack of affordable treatment options in the US. USA Pushes digital mental health resources into the mainstream, we must address the huge inconsistencies in safety and quality in these applications so that digital resources to support mental health are a safe and reliable option for consumers. Improving regulation of these apps will not fix the flawed infrastructure that makes traditional mental health treatment inaccessible in the United States, but with an estimate 12,000 Emerging technologies designed to treat mental health, it is in our best interest to keep mental health applications at the healthcare level, even if both have a long way to go.

Camille Sojit Pejcha is a Brooklyn-based writer whose work has appeared in Inverse, Document Journal, GEN, and Gizmodo.