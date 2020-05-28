Disney + to Launch in Japan on June 11 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd097012a1454d2c678c050f5d953139b13%

Next stop for Disney + – Japan. House of Mouse's streaming service will launch on June 11 in the country in an exclusive alliance with NTT Docomo, Japan's leading mobile operator.

Disney already has a subscription service called Disney Deluxe in Japan, which launched with NTT Docomo last year. Existing subs will have their service automatically updated.

According to other territories, the platform will feature content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as originals that include The Mandalorian.

The service will cost ($ 6.49) JPY700 per month.

“At APAC, Disney + launched successfully in Australia and New Zealand, and recently in India with Disney + Hotstar. We are thrilled to bring the magic of Disney + to our consumers in Japan and to continue to entertain our loyal fans here with the moving stories of Disney and its beloved characters, "said Uday Shankar, APAC President of The Walt Disney Company.