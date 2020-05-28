Disney explains how "The Simpsons" streams in 4: 3 and 16: 9 aspect ratios – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4bd312a54ba0a95891bf4e9ffb5bc0a513%

Fans of The Simpsons believe that almost every painting contains jokes, not only the painting, but all part of the frame.

That is why many of them had mixed reactions last fall when Disney first offered The Simpsons at Disney +, its direct-to-consumer streaming service. Because the show has been on the air since 1989, its library covers the 4: 3 (square-ish) and 16: 9 (rectangular) aspect ratio eras, but the older episodes were trimmed as part of the conversion to 16: 9 for streaming Days after launching Disney +, the company promised that it would work to make both aspect ratios available in 2020.

Six months later, the company has delivered, allowing viewers to alternate between the two based on their preference or how they were used to seeing it over the course of their careers. On Thursday, Joe Rice, vice president of media products for Disney Streaming Services, described the complex effort to add a new feature that spans more than 30 years of episodes. One of the reasons the project was accelerated was because Disney had seen the show instantly become one of the best Disney + titles, as expected by spending $ 71.3 billion for most of 21st Century Fox in 2018.

During the first decade of the show on Fox, it aired in 4: 3 standard definition before moving to 16: 9 high definition during its 20 season in 2009. All episodes were upgraded to HD and uploaded to Disney +, but for the image fill more rectangular TVs, the images had to be cropped, undermining the effect of many of the show's gags. Adding insult to injury, many fans consider the show's early years to be the most consistently satisfying.

The engineers' goal, Rice said, was "to provide an option as to which format to watch, especially for our super fans" through a new product feature.

However, in streaming, developing any new feature is a complex task. Aspect ratio work was no exception. Combining video images with metadata, subtitles, and audio tracks, the goal is to keep everything in sync and make it easily accessible to viewers. Rice said a new unit, called a "facet," was essentially created during the project. In addition to creating properly proportioned facets, the team had to ensure that general product features, such as "continue viewing" or automatic replay, would continue to function regardless of aspect ratio.

Scale was also a background element for the project. Disney + is still expanding worldwide, but in more than a dozen territories it has already accumulated almost 55 million subscribers, so the adjustment would affect a large number of accounts.

Rice did not shy away from tech talks in her explanatory post, which was filled with schematic drawings and acronyms. The MovieLabs Digital Distribution Framework, or MDDF, wrote, "is a set of standards and specifications created with the goal of achieving automation of the digital supply chain between content providers and platforms that deliver content to customers." .

In a passage more suited to the layman, he described the project as "a fascinating challenge to meet." Developing solutions for The SimpsonsHe wrote, it has revealed "exciting opportunities for new ways to present content in the future."