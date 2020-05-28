Digital: from bicycles to the blockchain: the shipping industry goes digital in closing – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc0fb9304229ea23d2f53829d54de7e0811%

%MINIFYHTMLc0fb9304229ea23d2f53829d54de7e0812% %MINIFYHTMLc0fb9304229ea23d2f53829d54de7e0812%

The coronavirus blockade has accelerated a scanning unit in a global shipping and logistics sector that still routinely delivers many documents by bicycle courier in some countries, according to industry leaders.

Port operator DP World said Thursday it would join shipping company Maersk and other peers on a blockchain platform aimed at limiting the sector's costly paper trail.

"The coronavirus situation is a very good catalyst for making sure everyone in the supply chain can communicate with each other digitally," Mike Bhaskaran, director of logistics and technology operations for DP World, told Reuters.

The Dubai-based company, one of the world's largest port operators, plans to connect its entire business, including its 82 container terminals, using blockchain technology.

The participation of key companies in the TradeLens platform, launched in 2018 by Maersk and IBM, is considered crucial in reducing costs in an industry that has seen little innovation since the container was invented in the 1950s.

"Current circumstances have shown that digitization of the supply chain is accelerating," said Vincent Clerc, Maersk's chief commercial officer, in an interview.

However, despite more than 200 ports, shipping lines, freight forwarders, port authorities and customs authorities having been registered, the platform has not yet reached a "critical mass,quot; to have a significant impact, Clerc said.

In many African countries, Maersk depends on motorcycle fleets known as & # 39; weddings weddings & # 39; to deliver documents between ports and shipping agents.

"The physical flow of documents with couriers and local bicycle deliveries, all of that will eventually disappear," Clerc said.

%MINIFYHTMLc0fb9304229ea23d2f53829d54de7e0813%

Currently, it takes an average of 228 hours to prepare the necessary documents and stamps to send a container of citrus out of South Africa.

