Diddy leaves Twitter baffled by inviting Amy Schumer to discuss black deaths

People question the choice of the founder of Dirty Money to include the star of & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39; in the latest episode of & # 39; Revolt Black News & # 39 ;, which focuses on issues of social justice and police brutality in the black community.

Up News Info – Sean "P Diddy"Combs has left people confused after inviting Amy Schumer to debate on issues of social justice and police brutality in the black community. In the last episode of his "Revolt Black News", the rapper called the actress / comedian, as well as Shaun king, Stephen Jackson and Tamika Mallory to talk about the recent shocking deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Inspired by Diddy's successful city council "State of Emergency: The State of Black America and the Coronavirus," the podcast is "designed to report news from the blacks' perspective, for blacks." Therefore, many people were puzzled when Amy was included in the discussion.

"Diddy told everyone that Biden had no black agenda and then invited Amy Schumer to the emergency family reunion …", one person questioned her choice of having Amy as a guest on the episode. Another reacted similarly: "Who made Diddy the spokesperson for blacks? This n *** a invited Amy Schumer to speak at a virtual emergency meeting of the black family, lmao."

Questioning Amy's competence to talk about the issues, a third Twitter user commented, "Diddy chose Amy Schumer, the same woman who said her son smelled of barnyard animals to talk about police brutality." Another user criticized both Diddy and Amy while writing, "Diddy needs to go sit down on his shit! And Amy Schumer knows nothing about our problems. There is nothing she can teach us."

First "Inside Amy Schumer"The star also received the same reaction from Twitter users, and one called her" woke up. "Another added:" That is embarrassing. I specifically remember that she was arrested & # 39; false & # 39; during a protest, but he smiled as he took photos for IG knowing that God wasn't right in jail, smh. "

In the episode, Amy spoke about Amy Cooper, who made a false report about black birder Christian Cooper in Central Park. "I look like these girls [white women] … it made me feel, to be honest, as well as heartbroken, it made me feel furious," she said. "She [Amy Cooper] lost her job, she will never have another job, but I want something worse for her. Those claims could have caused her actual physical harm or death."

He also urged whites to "listen" when it comes to conversations about race. "What I would say to whites is that there is this fear of the unknown and shame," he said. "Don't be afraid to ask questions or to look stupid, because what is at stake is people's lives."