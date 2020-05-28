Did you know that Bhagyashree told Salman Khan to stay away to avoid link rumors?



We all know that Bollywood link rumors sound like wildfires. Today, with the emergence of social media and paparazzi culture, it is almost impossible for stars to avoid these link rumors. Some co-actors, who are just friends and like to go out together, can't do it without inviting rumors about their relationship. In the 90s, when the media was not so expansive, our actors could control the rumors.

%MINIFYHTML6d72dd5ce5ce011b0c593a3c594d431a14% %MINIFYHTML6d72dd5ce5ce011b0c593a3c594d431a14%

A return interview from Bhagyashree has gone viral, which the actress gave to Times Of India in 2017. In the interview, she revealed that she had warned Salman Khan to stay away to avoid link rumors on the Maine Pyar sets. Kiya (1989). ) Here's what she had to say: "They (Salman and Himalayas) have met only once after that. Salman was the first to know about my relationship with Himalaya during the filming of the song, Dil Deewana. I I kept going and humming the song in my ear. I kept warning him that people will start talking about us. After irritating me for half a day, he said he knew about Himalayas. He even suggested that I call Himalayas at the location. They were friendly when they met.

%MINIFYHTML6d72dd5ce5ce011b0c593a3c594d431a15%

Maine Pyar Kiya remains one of the most viewed movies on Indian television. It was the first Bhagyashree film and it won the Best Debut Filmfare award that year. Maine Pyar Kiya also started Salman's career as a romantic hero in the 90s.