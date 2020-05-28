Detroit's 3 favorite delicatessen (that won't break the bank) – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML910fdeca2fa13fbf1c6919933c62767213%

Looking to try the best delicatessen?

Hoodline analyzed the numbers to find the best affordable deli in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Original by Gonella

Topping the list is Gonella's original. Located at 295 S. Oakwood, the gourmet delicatessen restaurant, offering sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated affordable deli in Detroit, with 4.5 stars from 76 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Matthew W. wrote: "I have been visiting Gonella since I was a young child, and it is by far my favorite version of an Italian sandwich. The soft roll is the way to go! The best part is that they are delivered fresh. from the street, so it is always guaranteed that you will have a fresh and smooth roll. "

Yelper Nino S. pointed out: “Excellent prices. I have two 8-layer subs and sides and I only paid around $ 20. The seafood salad is good, and all its meat is fresh. The service is unbeatable. They have been around for a while. Definitely a lunch for me any day. "

2. Mike's famous ham place

Next up is Mike & # 39; s Famous Ham Place, from Millenium Village, located at 3700 Michigan Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the deli, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Yelp has more on Mike's famous Ham Place.

"Mike has been serving Metro Detroiters for almost 40 years at the corner of Michigan Ave. and W. Grand Blvd.," according to the history section of the company's Yelp profile. "We pride ourselves on our ham and try to provide Detroiters with a memorable experience in a small, simple place."

Regarding exclusive items, “come try our ham sandwich, bean soup and homemade peas or ham and egg breakfast. [It is] out of bone goodness, "notes the business in the Yelp section explaining the specialties.

3. Hygrade Deli

The Millennium Village Hygrade Deli, located at 3640 Michigan Ave., is another top pick, and Yelpers gives the low-priced deli four stars out of 123 reviews.

Yelper Brian L., who reviewed Hygrade Deli on March 19, wrote: “A Detroit classic! This is a place that has been around for a long time and still serves great sandwiches and breakfasts. I ordered a hot pastrami over rye, and it was perfect, along with their potato salad. ”

Yelper Kirsten K. noted: “This place is the real deal. It is not a maverick joint that is trying to recreate a feeling that resembles the real deal. I got a bacon sandwich for the kids and a turkey club for me … both were great! There's nothing fancy here, but what you'll get will be done right!

