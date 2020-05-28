Detroit Police Chief James Craig talks about the murder of George Floyd – Up News Info Detroit

I add to the chorus of support for the swift and courageous actions of Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo in the dismissals of the four officers involved involved in this horrible and senseless death of George Floyd. Preserving trust in our communities is always a key mandate https://t.co/T1oHrWEjiE – James E. Craig (@ChiefJECraigDPD) May 28, 2020

– Detroit Police Chief James Craig held a press conference Thursday afternoon to address the actions of the Minneapolis Police Department regarding the death of George Floyd.

Craig was accompanied by Assistant Principal Todd Bettison, Reverend Dr., Wendell Anthony, President of the NCAAP Detroit Branch, Terferi Brent Community Organizer and Negus Vu of Peoples Action.

Floyd, a black man, was arrested after allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit bill at a Minneapolis business on Monday night. He was held by a white officer who was seen in a viral video on a cell phone, putting his knee on Floyd's neck. Floyd could be heard on the video complaining that he was unable to breathe and then appears to be unconscious during the video.

The Minneapolis Police Department identified four Minneapolis officers involved in the incident: Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng. The four officers were fired Tuesday and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey filed criminal charges against Chauvin on Wednesday.

Craig said he applauds the swift decision by Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo to fire the four officers involved and, in his opinion, the video showing Floyd's death is enough evidence to arrest Chauvin for murder.

When asked about transparency and strengthening the departments' relationship with the community, Craig said: "Trust is the glue, we must not forget that as police officers we work for the community." There is an expectation to build that trust, that we are always honest and communicative. When we make mistakes or if we intentionally do wrong, we own it, we stand up and take responsibility for it. "

