Denver, nonprofits to widen staff gap as National Guard withdraws from homeless shelters

%MINIFYHTML1871ab1e7542798dfc914bfc0997576213%

%MINIFYHTML1871ab1e7542798dfc914bfc0997576214% %MINIFYHTML1871ab1e7542798dfc914bfc0997576214%

Most of the 250 National Guard troops working at some of Denver's homeless shelters will retire from their posts on Monday, leaving city staff and private partners to close that staff gap, authorities say. .

That bridge is possible, albeit difficult, to build, said Cathy Alderman, spokeswoman for the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. But the data shows the need: Despite the city's efforts to provide more space in pre-existing and temporary shelters to curb the spread of the virus, 341 people living on the street have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused for the coronavirus, as of Tuesday, said city spokeswoman Heather Burke. Six have died.

The city is hiring to make up for the loss of workforce, and partner nonprofits like the Denver Rescue Mission are following suit and pushing existing employees to maintain existing service levels for people. who live on the street.

Governor Jared Polis ordered troops to staff existing homeless shelters about two months ago, allowing city officials and nonprofits to move their workers to new group shelters in the Hall. of Education at the Western National Complex and the Denver Coliseum.

City officials, politicians and nonprofit leaders had asked for more help from the governor, but were rejected.

The National Western site offers around 700 men's beds, while the Colosseum can accommodate around 400 women. Both are in high demand and will likely be needed for quite some time, Alderman said.

The National Western contract ends Monday, but the city is looking to extend it until July 15, spokesman Derek Woodbury said. And the city has contracted services at the Colosseum until September.

%MINIFYHTML1871ab1e7542798dfc914bfc0997576215%

"I can't imagine a scenario where we don't need those two locations for a while," said Alderman. "Where would those people go if those facilities closed?"

The first cases of the virus affected the homeless population in late March. The group represents about half a percent of Denver's population, but represents nearly 7% of the city's overall COVID-19 cases, said Britta Fisher, Denver's director of housing.

The pandemic is not only taking more people to shelters, Alderman said, but the numbers have also increased because recent rains have pushed more people inside.

To maintain the new and old shelters along with individual hotel and motel rooms, intended to safely house those experiencing symptoms, Fisher said Denver moved existing employees and hired on-call employees. In addition, the Denver Rescue Mission, which is staffed at the Education Hall shelter, has hired 58 employees, spokeswoman Nicole Tschetter said. All of those employees will be ready to move out when the troops withdraw.

But more people are needed every day, Tschetter said, especially volunteers who can work food shifts.

While the need for shelter is expected to continue, Fisher said, the availability of the Colosseum and the Education Hall may hinge on the city's overall recovery. Those buildings might be necessary for other things as long as large gatherings are allowed again.

"We have used event venues to create space," he said. "When they have a market proposal to go back to business, that affects our ability to use those spaces."