Defendant's lawyer in the Jassy Correia case: virus is stopping progress

BOSTON (AP) – The case against a Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to his defense.

Louis Coleman's public defenders requested that the case be returned in 45 days during a conference call with a federal judge on Tuesday.

Louis D. Coleman III. —Delaware AG

"Since the coronavirus pandemic, much of our work in the case has stalled," Jane Peachy, Coleman's attorney, told District Court Judge M. Page Kelley. "Most importantly, our ability to visit Mr. Coleman in jail has been suspended," which "significantly hampers our progress."

Coleman, who faces the death penalty, was accused of kidnapping Jassy Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, from outside a Boston nightclub where she had been celebrating her 23rd birthday in February 2019. A man pleaded not guilty. month later. .

Federal authorities allege that Coleman was caught on surveillance video carrying his body to the Providence department.

Coleman was detained in Delaware days after Correia's disappearance. Authorities found her body in the trunk of her car.

Peachy requested that the state conference in the case continue 45 days until July 7, a request that the judge approved.

"Anything I can do to speed up that process, I'm happy to do it," Kelley said. "I think the case needs to move and not just get stuck."

Prosecutors in the case did not object to the request.

The attorney said the defense team hopes to continue its mitigation work as things begin to reopen in the state after weeks of closing all non-essential services and businesses.

Coleman is charged with kidnapping resulting in death. He has been detained without bail.