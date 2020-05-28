Debut of AEW & # 39; Dynamite & # 39; of Mike Tyson with Chris Jericho made for unworthy television

%MINIFYHTMLe5e6b42e32275f6f9ff74883f5a19d2013%

Mike Tyson's next opponent? Your shirt.

On Wednesday's "Dynamite," Tyson made his AEW TV debut just days after helping introduce the TNT championship to the fold, and it didn't go exactly as he hoped. After Tyson arrived alongside other stars from the world of combat sports (Henry Cejudo and Rashad Evans, to name a few), he started a fight with Chris Jericho and his AEW shirt.

Mike Tyson: "Hey, I'm telling you this isn't over. I'll be back and Jericho will kick his ass!" 🤑🤑🤑

pic.twitter.com/iaNhbroA9f – Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 28, 2020

Tyson, of course, is no stranger to a wrestling ring, with his infamous WWF showdown with "Stone Cold,quot; Steve Austin in the late 1990s, sweeping the nation and stealing headlines. Recently, he has experienced a kind of career revival, with rumors of a return to the boxing ring running rampant and videos of Tyson Shadow Boxing hitting the internet in recent months.

However, the Jericho-Tyson dispute has its history, and the two face a WWE episode "RAW,quot; in January 2010. Tyson "knocked out,quot; Jericho on the show, leading to Jericho's challenge to Tyson on the Wednesday night show. .

Usually in professional wrestling (or sports entertainment, if that's what you like), celebrities or other sports guests tend to be embarrassing TVs, and this was no exception. While AEW has done more good than harm and they deserve a little faith to get on with this Jericho-Tyson fight, the trick got off to a rough start.

Some on Twitter felt the same way:

love #AEW, especially since I stopped seeing the other company all together. But the Mike Tyson story is complete rubbish. It doesn't make sense and it won't bring new eyes to the product. Concerned, AEW is entering too many storylines right now. – Christopher John (@PsychoNetsFan) May 28, 2020

I love this company and seeing Dynamite is my favorite part of the week. But to be honest, I have no interest in seeing Mike Tyson on AEW. I want to see the Inner Circle fed against the real fighters of AEW. I've never been a fan of non-wrestlers who feed on wrestling shows. – Patrick Feltner (@dalekgimpy) May 28, 2020

I don't know what more shudder is. Henry Cejudo or old Mike Tyson who can't tear off a shirt … as if they were. I think they just need to stop fighting entirely. The shark is jumped as a form of real entertainment. It is worse than a distinctive film. pic.twitter.com/yFcYw59eVm – MansaMusaMoney (@mansamusa_money) May 28, 2020

Open criticism: As much as I love AEW. Mike Tyson's involvement with the company should have ended with double or nothing. This looks like a giant Rehash from Wrestlemania 14. – I understand why they are doing it. But this seems cheap to me. Other than that. Fantastic dynamite. – Paul Nova. (@onefallpaul) May 28, 2020

I will be really disappointed if @AEWrestling Reserve a game with Jericho and Mike Tyson. I understand that it is a tie and I respect the guy a lot, but he is not a fighter. Let the fighters fight, they are better at it. – Occasionally AMusical (@Shtmusical) May 28, 2020

I hope @AEWrestling Do not make the same mistake #WCW and #TNA He did this by removing the fighters and athletes from television. We want to see fighters at their best and future stars too. Not old or famous guys who shouldn't be on screen. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT – Wrestling-X (@ WrestlingX1) May 28, 2020

There's really no such thing as bad publicity, so this is all good for Tony Khan and AEW. But hopefully the next time Tyson is on screen, it will produce less cringey results.

Hey, at least it was a quality shirt.