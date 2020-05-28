Debut of AEW & # 39; Dynamite & # 39; of Mike Tyson with Chris Jericho made for unworthy television

Lisa Witt
Mike Tyson's next opponent? Your shirt.

On Wednesday's "Dynamite," Tyson made his AEW TV debut just days after helping introduce the TNT championship to the fold, and it didn't go exactly as he hoped. After Tyson arrived alongside other stars from the world of combat sports (Henry Cejudo and Rashad Evans, to name a few), he started a fight with Chris Jericho and his AEW shirt.

Tyson, of course, is no stranger to a wrestling ring, with his infamous WWF showdown with "Stone Cold,quot; Steve Austin in the late 1990s, sweeping the nation and stealing headlines. Recently, he has experienced a kind of career revival, with rumors of a return to the boxing ring running rampant and videos of Tyson Shadow Boxing hitting the internet in recent months.

MORE: Relive the ridiculously fun AEW Stadium Stampede game

However, the Jericho-Tyson dispute has its history, and the two face a WWE episode "RAW,quot; in January 2010. Tyson "knocked out,quot; Jericho on the show, leading to Jericho's challenge to Tyson on the Wednesday night show. .

Usually in professional wrestling (or sports entertainment, if that's what you like), celebrities or other sports guests tend to be embarrassing TVs, and this was no exception. While AEW has done more good than harm and they deserve a little faith to get on with this Jericho-Tyson fight, the trick got off to a rough start.

Some on Twitter felt the same way:

There's really no such thing as bad publicity, so this is all good for Tony Khan and AEW. But hopefully the next time Tyson is on screen, it will produce less cringey results.

Hey, at least it was a quality shirt.

