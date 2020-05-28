Death toll in the United States from coronavirus exceeds 100,000

%MINIFYHTML4e58da58bf6b9eb39ae5d48f7720884f13%

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, more than 100,000 people died of coronavirus in the United States. USA There have been almost 1.7 million confirmed cases of the virus across the country (out of more than 5.6 million cases worldwide).

%MINIFYHTML4e58da58bf6b9eb39ae5d48f7720884f14% %MINIFYHTML4e58da58bf6b9eb39ae5d48f7720884f14%

New York continues to have the highest number of deaths of any state in the United States, with more than 29,000. New Jersey, the state with the second highest number, has lost more than 11,000 people to the disease.

Up News Info News has compiled stories of some of the lives lost to the coronavirus. They include nurses, supermarket employees, a former White House butler, beloved actors and singers, a mother and son who died nine days apart, a 45-year-old police officer, a 25-year master's student years and many more people from all walks of life.

The CDC reports that at least 291 doctors, nurses, and other health workers in the United States. USA They have died, many of them probably infected at work while caring for the sick.

Remembering the victims of COVID-19 when the death toll reaches 100,000

The virus has had a disproportionate impact on people of color. African American and Latin American communities in particular have been affected by a large number of cases and a higher proportion of deaths.

In New York City, the country coronavirus epicenterThe Bronx and Queens have reported the majority of cases, both areas with more low-income neighborhoods and high populations of people of color. Some zip codes in the city have twice the infection rate of the general population of New York.

New York City deaths by race / ethnicity as of May 26, 2020. %MINIFYHTML4e58da58bf6b9eb39ae5d48f7720884f15%

At the height of the New York coronavirus outbreak, the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day in New York was about 800 for several days in a row in April. On Tuesday the number of daily deaths in the state fell to 73, a number that Governor Andrew Cuomo noted was still a tragedy.

Despite the grim milestone, the US states. USA They are moving forward with plans to reopen.

Texas which has entered the second phase of its reopeningreported his highest one-day increase in confirmed cases since the pandemic began last week.

The Panhandle city of Dumas, Texas had the highest number of cases per capita in the state. One in 41 residents has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Up News Info Houston affiliate KHOU-TV. The outbreak is believed to be related to meat packing plants. Governor Greg Abbott has delayed reopening plans in four Panhandle counties.

A significant portion of coronavirus deaths occur in nursing homes across the country. Last week, more than 30% of all coronavirus deaths were connected to nursing homes.

Lack of staff at these facilities may have worsened the problem. Up News Info News found that approximately 1 in 15 US nursing homes USA He was cited last year for not meeting standards for "enough nursing staff."

Coronavirus in the Navajo Nation

A different kind of scarcity has caused Navajo Nation, which covers land in New Mexico, Arizona and Utah, a pandemic target: about 30% of homes there no running water. During a time when handwashing is critical, this lack of infrastructure has contributed to the community having what its president says is the highest COVID-19 infection rate per capita in the US USA

In an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, Navajo Nation spent the weekend under a strict 57-hour lockdown. Gallup, New Mexico, closed all roads to the city earlier this month to hinder your rampant outbreak.

China, where the coronavirus outbreak began in late 2019, did not report new confirmed cases on Saturday for the first time since it began announcing infections in January. China also reported no new deaths and only two suspected cases in 24 hours.