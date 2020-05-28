Darnella Frazier, the young woman who recorded the murder of George Floyd, returns to the scene and speaks

Darnella Frazier, the young woman responsible for filming the Minnesota officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck, returned to the crime scene the next day to tell of the trauma. experience.

In a video produced by Now this news, an emotional Darnella spoke about the incident and said: “I posted the video last night, and it went viral. And everyone asks me how I feel? I don't know how to feel. This man was literally here at 8:00 pm yesterday. I was taking my cousin to the store and I just saw him on the floor. I like what's going on. "

She continued: “I take out my camera. This man cannot breathe at all. It's like "Please, I can't breathe, I can't breathe." And they didn't care. They killed this man.

TMZ He spoke to Darnella, and she discussed how she has been getting violent reactions since the video went viral. Apparently some people have been telling him that he should have done more.

However, it was his video that caught the act of injustice as it occurred, and it was his video that helped with the evidence that led to the officers' termination. And hopefully, justice can be done in this case.

Darnella's mother also revealed to the site that she was concerned about her daughter after experiencing such a traumatic situation and the effects that accompanied it. She continued to express her concern in the future, as Darnella has suffered from social anxiety.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94