Dane DeHaan welcomes the baby with wife Anna Wood

Introducing his second child to the world, the actor from & # 39; Valerian and the city of a thousand planets & # 39; He shares a photo of the newborn with him, his wife, and their three-year-old daughter.

Up News Info –

Actor Dane DeHaan is celebrating after becoming the father of two.

The "Valerian and the city of a thousand planets"The star and his wife, actress Anna Wood, recently welcomed a baby in New York City, and on Thursday, May 28, DeHaan introduced newborns to fans with a sweet family snapshot on Instagram.

"And so we are a family of four … Welcome to the (world) Bert Apollo DeHaan!" He captioned a photo of the new mom and dad posing with their three-year-old daughter Bowie Rose, who was cradling her little brother.

Wood shared the same photo on his Instagram page and opened up more about the new addition to his family, revealing that Bert was conceived after the couple suffered a previous loss and was premature for several weeks.

She explained, "He is our rainbow baby. Not only because of the loss we suffered before conceiving him. He also brings hope and joy in this sad and terrifying time for our nation and the world. He was born weeks before in New York in the middle of a global pandemic. "

"He is already a brave warrior who has reminded us that we must live, love and be present in his five short days on earth," added the proud mother. "We can't wait to continue learning from him. Meet Bert Apollo DeHaan!"

Wood and DeHaan were married in 2012.