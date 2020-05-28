Dallas County Reports 197 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reports 197 additional positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 9,385, including 221 deaths.
The additional 8 deaths reported Wednesday include:
-A man in his 30s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and was found dead in his home. He had no high-risk underlying health conditions.
-A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.
-A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital.
-A 70-year-old woman who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been hospitalized. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.
-A 70-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care center in the city of Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital. She had no underlying high-risk health conditions.
-An 80-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite and expired downtown. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.
-A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite and expired downtown. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.
-An 80-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite and expired downtown. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.
Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, more than 80% were critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: health care, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, lifeguards and other essential services. functions
Of the cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds were under the age of 65 and approximately half did not have high-risk chronic health conditions.
Diabetes is a high-risk underlying health condition reported in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total 221 deaths reported to date, more than a third were associated with long-term care facilities.