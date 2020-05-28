Dallas County Reports 197 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLf28134039216aa98cf8828f34dc6614413%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reports 197 additional positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 9,385, including 221 deaths.

%MINIFYHTMLf28134039216aa98cf8828f34dc6614414% %MINIFYHTMLf28134039216aa98cf8828f34dc6614414%

The additional 8 deaths reported Wednesday include:

-A man in his 30s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and was found dead in his home. He had no high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A 70-year-old woman who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been hospitalized. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A 70-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care center in the city of Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital. She had no underlying high-risk health conditions.

-An 80-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite and expired downtown. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

%MINIFYHTMLf28134039216aa98cf8828f34dc6614415%

-A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite and expired downtown. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-An 80-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite and expired downtown. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, more than 80% were critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: health care, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, lifeguards and other essential services. functions

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds were under the age of 65 and approximately half did not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

Diabetes is a high-risk underlying health condition reported in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total 221 deaths reported to date, more than a third were associated with long-term care facilities.