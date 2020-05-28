Dads Council Exclusive: Robin prepares for vacation as a widow

It's time for Halloween in Dads Advice And that means the rest of the fall break is upon them. Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) does his best to tackle them, but feels he can't compare to how well Scott (Tom Everett Scott) handled everything.
In the previous exclusive teaser, Robin and Sam (guest star David walton) come together on how their deceased and ex-spouses handle costumes with ease … and Sam tackles it. After Robin and Sam reveal how their children dress up for Halloween, Sam asks how Robin's husband is doing.
"Uh, he's dead," she says.
"As it does?" Sam asks.
"Being dead. Cancer about six months ago," says Robin.
It's Robin's first Halloween without Sam, which means it's Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years. "That's why I'm running so much, stress management," says Robin.
"One foot in front of the other," says Sam.
"Yes, that's the idea," she says.
The Thursday, May 28 episode, "Tradition," also features Oliver (J. August Richards) fighting with Peter (Kevin Daniels) transgression, Theo (Emjay Anthony) making new friends, but discovering that they are not necessarily the best influence for him, and Luly (Michele Weaver) receiving news about his adoptive family. In addition to Walton and Daniels, Becky Ann Baker Also guest stars.
Based on the book, Dads advice by Bruce Feiler, Dads Advice Was created by Joan Rater and Tony Phelanand airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The cast also includes Clive standen, Thalia Tran, Blue Chapman, Steven silver and Michael O & # 39; Neill.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
